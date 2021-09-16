ONU earns rankings on annual Best Colleges Report

BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University earned rankings and recognition in five categories on the 2022 Best Colleges Report released Monday by U.S. News & World Report.

ONU was ranked the No. 10 Best Value School in the category of Regional Midwest Universities, and it tied with two other schools for the No. 64 spot in Best Regional Midwest Universities.

ONU also tied with five other schools for the No. 79 ranking in Top Performers on Social Mobility, and it tied with 18 other schools for the No. 166 spot in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs (at schools where doctorate degrees are not offered).

ONU was also recognized as having one of the Best Undergraduate Nursing programs.

ONU’s U.S. News Overall Score is 58 out of 100.

The U.S. News & World Report is now in its 37th year of Best College rankings, with the latest edition assessing 1,466 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality, according to the organization’s website.

Other information available on the site about ONU includes that registered nursing was the most popular major among 2020 graduates, and general engineering was the second most popular.

ONU’s tuition costs $37,440 for the 2021-22 school year, which is cheaper than the national average cost of tuition of $41,281, according to the site.

The student-faculty ratio is 17:1, and the average freshman retention rate is 76 percent, according to the site.

In fall of 2020, ONU had a total undergraduate enrollment of 2,802 students, with a gender distribution of 41 percent male and 59 percent female students, the site says.