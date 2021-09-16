County submits broadband grant application

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County has submitted an $8.3 million broadband infrastructure grant application that, if awarded, would provide a great benefit to local homes, schools and businesses in the eastern part of the county.

The grant would provide the primary infrastructure needed to access Comcast’s full package of products and services including broadband internet service, as well as voice, video and home security services, according to a news release from the county.

The project would cover 566 homes, 11 businesses, and 13 anchor locations with more than 65 miles of fiber network. Comcast is funding the local match, so neither local governments nor residents will be responsible for the initial infrastructure investment.

“The Kankakee County Board is deeply committed to improving the lives of all Kankakee County residents,” said Andy Wheeler, county board chairman. “When we were successful in getting the natural gas legislation passed, I immediately called Comcast and told them that the time is now to bring broadband to eastern Kankakee County, and to the rest of the rural areas of the county for that matter. I can tell you that Comcast stepped up, and stepped up big time.”

The county worked in partnership with Comcast to submit the grant application and would be funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an executive branch agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce.

NTIA stated focus is on expanding broadband internet access across the nation, providing service to rural areas in a cost-effective manner, and ensuring the internet remains an engine for continued innovation and economic growth. This federal grant program has more than 230 applications competing for $288 million.

“If this competitive grant application is successful, we will move on into exploring solutions for the other rural areas of the county, which would have a profound impact on crop yields and increased GDP for the county,” Wheeler said.

Fifty-one percent of residents in the proposed project area said they have no internet service, and what is available does not meet federal performance standards. If awarded the grant, the service area would focus on the greatest number of under-served households in Hopkins Park and unincorporated Pembroke Township.

“The basic idea of the partnership, which includes Kankakee County, Comcast, Hopkins Park and Pembroke Township, is for the county to be the grant applicant and fiscal agent for this and other critical infrastructure and grant programs that will serve the residents in the area,” Wheeler said.

In addition to broadband options, low-income families who qualify will also have the option to sign up for Comcast’s Internet Essentials program.

Mark Hodge, mayor of Hopkins Park, said, “The village has worked hard to bring broadband to the community for the last several years and it is our hope to see this project become reality. The service provided by Comcast will take the community to another level.

“School children will be able to do their school work at home without having to travel to a location where their laptop can receive a signal. Businesses will also be able to communicate and conduct commerce consistent with businesses in surrounding communities.”

Sam Payton, a county board member and Pembroke Township supervisor, echoed that sentiment.

“These services will strengthen communication throughout our area, and we look forward to those improvements,” he said.

