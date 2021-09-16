County Board approves rescue plan fund projects

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board has unanimously approved the first round of American Rescue Plan Act fund projects.

The board approved 19 projects, including monies for park districts, local businesses, fire protection districts and county governmental agencies.

“I keep telling people it’s a marathon, it’s not a sprint,” board chairman Andy Wheeler said at Tuesday’s board meeting in the county administration building. “Most governments have not started doing what we’re doing. They’re still trying to figure their way out.

“Quite frankly, the Department of Treasury’s first quarterly audit just happened, so a lot of people are waiting to see what did bounce back. They’re waiting to see how they rule on some of this stuff so they can start going in a direction.”

Kankakee County received $21.3 million in ARPA funds, which will be disbursed over the next two fiscal years — $10.67 million in both FY2021 and FY2022.

Wheeler said he’s happy with how the process has gone so far. Checks for the approved funds will be going out within the next couple of weeks.

“It is really involved on the front end,” he said. “What we want to make sure is we left flexibility to say, ‘Hey, this is new. We need to tweak it a little bit’ just like we did with all the social service programs.”

The board is in the process of hiring a third party to help sort through all the social service program requests for funds. It has done a Request for Proposal to secure a partner.

“The partner has to be able to write grants, know about metrics, have some expertise in these fields,” Wheeler said. “Because outside Cook County, counties just don’t do that kind of stuff. It’s all new for us. We’re not a social service agency.”

The county has until the end of 2024 to allocate ARPA funds and then until the end of 2026 to disburse the money, Wheeler said.

The board also approved a total cap of $250,000 for ARPA fund requests by businesses and nonprofit organizations and an individual cap of $10,000 to be applied to each fund request.

Those approved at Tuesday’s meeting were:

• Bourbonnais Township Park District: $9,853 to replenish lost revenue.

• Taylor Publications in Kankakee: $10,000 for a targeted vaccination advertising program.

• Lax Mortuary in Kankakee: $7,350 for economic assistance.

• Kankakee County Coroner’s Office: Not to exceed $30,000 to purchase a morgue freezer.; and not to exceed $12,500 for mortuary racks; $6,661 for purchase of autopsy cart; $5,839 for storage tables; $4,281 for negative pressure device; $3,066 for steam sterilizer autoclave; $5,871 for payroll costs.

• Kankakee County Courts: Not to exceed $350,000 for basement remodeling space; $62,500 for architectural and engineering services to mitigate response to the pandemic; bid process for additional space in circuit clerk office.

• Limestone Fire Protection District: $3,915 to replenish lost revenue.

• Manteno Community Fire Protection District: $20,000 to replenish lost revenue.

• Bourbonnais Fire Protection District: $8,253 for purchase of Stryker Lucas Device.

• Kankakee County Probation: $300 for webcams, $500 for monitor, and $3,490 for on-site juvenile drug and alcohol program.

Approved out of the ARPA lost revenue fund was a computer and card reader (to be bid) for the County Planning Department; $27,500 for three years for 10 license plate readers, $17,697 for two drones and up to $23,000 for 25 computers for the sheriff’s department; and a to-be-determined amount for the courts for off-site juvenile-specialty court space.

“We were trying to figure out who’s hurting the most now, businesses nonprofits and some of these governmental units that had to dip last year,” Wheeler said.

