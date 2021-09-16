Bonfield resident appointed to county board

The Kankakee County Board unanimously approved the appointment of Michael Gowler to fill the unexpired term vacated by Darrel Smith in District 12.

The Bonfield resident will replace Smith, who resigned from his board seat in June. Gowler, a Republican, works as a wastewater operator for the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency in Kankakee.

Gowler, 32, was sworn in at Tuesday’s county board meeting.

District 12 encompasses a good portion of western and southwestern Kankakee County, including Bonfield, Essex and Reddick. The seat will be up re-election in November 2022.