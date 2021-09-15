Calendar of Events: Sept. 15-20

<em><strong>Editor's Note: The times of St. Anne Pumpkin Festival's pumpkin decorating and scarecrow judging activities were changed by organizers and are reflected below.</strong></em>

<strong>Sept. 16</strong>

<strong>Inclusion center opening at KCC</strong>

From 4 to 6 p.m., the Harold and Jean Miner Memorial Library and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Center is opening at Kankakee Community College. Remarks will begin at 5:15 p.m. on the Riverfront Campus with refreshments and appetizers served. Tours will be offered at 4:30 and 5:45 p.m.

<strong>» 815-802-8400</strong>

<strong>Sept. 17</strong>

<strong>Guided hike</strong>

At 1 p.m., the Visitors Center at the Kankakee River State Park will offer a guided interpretive hike of the Rock Creek and Chief Shaw Trails. Meet at the North Loop parking area at the trailhead across Rt. 102 from the park’s main entrance.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Sept. 17-19</strong>

<strong>St. Anne Pumpkin Festival</strong>

The St. Anne Pumpkin Fest kicks off with a “Hometown Heroes” theme. At 5 p.m., there will be pumpkin decorating at the park. At 5:30 p.m., there will be scarecrow judging. There will be a variety of events through the three-day festival.

<strong>» <a href="http://facebook.com/stannepumpkinfest" target="_blank">facebook.com/stannepumpkinfest</a>, 815-295-5250</strong>

<strong>Sept. 18</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Estival Festival</strong>

Starting at noon in Bird Park (801 W. Station St., Kankakee), the festival celebrating music and arts is back. The event features local musicians and artists in Kankakee County and surrounding areas.

<strong>First Ward back-to-school bash</strong>

From 2 to 6 p.m., the First Ward neighborhood will host the third annual community Back to School Bash at Martin Luther King Park, 1085 E. Maple, Kankakee. There will be food, games and school supplies. Volunteers and donations are sought.

<strong>» Alderwoman Marshall 815-260-8650 or Alderman Prude 815-573-6905</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the garden</strong>

At 11 a.m., there will be yoga at the wildflower garden behind the Visitors Center at the Kankakee River State Park. A minimum donation of $15 is requested to take part.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Native American traditions</strong>

At noon, Koria Manning will present a talk focused on Native American traditions and the history of the land that the Kankakee River State Park now sits. Manning is a representative from the Anishinaabe Nation: Three Fires, also known as the Ojibwe, Odawa, and Potawatomi. This event at the park’s Visitors Center is free.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Kankakee & Iroquois River Cleanup</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Northern Illinois Anglers Association will be holding a river clean up. Registration sites include: Momence Island Park, Aroma Park, Shamrock Golf Course, Bird Park Boat Launch, Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club and Kankakee River State Park Pavilion Concession Stand.

<strong>» Chairperson Jeff Enfield, 815-353-9927</strong>

<strong>Sept. 19</strong>

<strong>East Kankakee Farmers’ Market</strong>

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month. The markets are held at 657 E. Court St., and are hosted by Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>customerservice@kccsi-cap.org</strong>

<strong>Knights of Columbus breakfast</strong>

The KOC Council #14012 will be hosting a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Settles Center, 907 S. 9th Ave., Kankakee. The cost is $7 per person or $25 for families of four or more. Breakfast will include homemade Mexican dishes, as well as pancakes, eggs, sausage and breakfast beverages.

<strong>» kofc14012@yahoo.com</strong>

<strong>Art in the Park</strong>

Starts at 11 a.m. at the Kankakee Civic Auditorium. Runs until 3 p.m., including food, musical entertainment and art. No admission charge.

<strong>» 815-715-8405</strong>

<strong>Oktoberfest and Pork Chop Dinner</strong>

From 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsman’s Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais. Tickets are $10 for the pork chop dinner and $2 for a child’s hot dog meal. Event is outdoors, but carry-outs are also available. Advance tickets available at American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais. It is also a project of the Iroquois County Pork Producers. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

<strong>» 815-954-3990</strong>

<strong>Sept. 20</strong>

<strong>Campfire Ghost Stories</strong>

At 8 p.m., head out to the Kankakee River State Park’s Visitors Center for an evening of Campfire Ghost Stories. Bring your favorite ghost stories, creepy experiences, or dark poetry; or just sit back and enjoy a spooky night at the park. Activities at this free event may also include a guided night hike, or historical tour of the Smith Family Cemetery.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>UPCOMING EVENTS</strong>

<strong>Sept. 23</strong>

<strong>» 815-933-7791</strong>

<strong>Senior Citizens’ Flu Shot Clinic</strong>

Free. From 1 to 3 p.m. at Central Christian Church Bourbonnais, 310 Main St NW, Bourbonnais, there will be a flu shot clinic for Kankakee County residents ages 60 and over. Pre-registration is required.

<strong>» 815-933-7791</strong>

<strong>Sept. 24</strong>

<strong>Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

From 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities — Diocese of Joliet is hosting a mobile food pantry at St. Joseph’s Parish, 211 N. Center Ave., Bradley.

<strong>» info@cc-doj.org</strong>

<strong>Guided hike</strong>

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Paint night</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m., join the Bradley American Legion Auxiliary at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, for a paint night with Kathi Eastman. Tickets can be purchased through Sept. 22 at the Legion and are $30 per person or $50 for two people. Ticket price includes all painting materials, light snacks and a dessert table. There will be a cash bar, basket raffles and door prizes. All proceeds benefit local veteran programs.

<strong>» 815-909-0474, Dawn Herndon</strong>

<strong>Sept. 24 and 25</strong>

<strong>Coal City City Wide Garage Sale</strong>

A community-wide garage sale event is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Maps and addresses with a list of items included will be available by Sept. 23 online at coalcity-il.gov or at Coal City Village Hall, 515 S. Broadway, Coal City.

<strong>» <a href="http://coalcity-il.gov" target="_blank">coalcity-il.gov</a>, 815-634-8608</strong>

<strong>Sept. 25</strong>

<strong>Bradley Lions’ 75th Anniversary</strong>

From 1 to 7 p.m. at Lil’s Park (1373 E. North St., Bradley) the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting its 75th anniversary celebration with bands, games, bouncy houses and food and drink. The Chicago Comets will play a 3-inning scrimmage against members and friends of the Bradley Lions.

<strong>» 815-932-9180, bradleylionsclub@gmail.com</strong>

<strong>Painting in the Park</strong>

At 1 p.m., all are invited to enjoy a day of painting in the Wildflower Garden at the Kankakee State Park’s Visitors Center. A $10 donation is suggested for those taking part in Painting in the Park.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Bike Against Violence</strong>

Starting at 11:55 a.m., cyclists are invited to gather at Strong Neighborhoods House at 591 S. Elm Ave., Kankakee and will bike for about two hours. After the bike ride, participants are invited back to Strong Neighborhoods House for food. Participants are encouraged to bring water. The event is raising awareness to end violence.

<strong>» <a href="http://bit.ly/bike925signup" target="_blank">bit.ly/bike925signup</a> to sign up</strong>

<strong>Sept. 25-26</strong>

Gun show

The Kankakee Gun & Sportsman’s Show will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. The event is hosted by M & J Sportsman Group.

<strong>» <a href="http://mjsportsmansgroupllc.com" target="_blank">mjsportsmansgroupllc.com</a></strong>

<strong>Sept. 26</strong>

<strong>Greek Fest</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the 87th annual Annunciation Greek Orthodox Festival will be held at the Brickstone Brewing Facility at 572 Brewery Drive, Bourbonnais. The event will feature authentic food, a Greek band, costumed dancers, children’s games, big tents with lots of tables and more.

<strong>» <a href="http://facebook.com/annunciationgreekchurch" target="_blank">facebook.com/annunciationgreekchurch</a></strong>

<strong>Sept. 27</strong>

Kayak safety training

One-day class led by American Canoe Association-certified trainer John Chase will cover paddle techniques, wet exits, recovery methods and much more. Some paddle experience is helpful but not required. The class will take place at Manteno Lakde near the Manteno Sportsmen's Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno.

Participants must bring their own kayak, paddle, and life jacket/personal floatation device. Limited spots remain available, and you must register at bit.ly/KayakPPA. There is a cost associated with attendance.

>> <a href="http://bit.ly/KayakPPA" target="_blank">bit.ly/KayakPPA</a>

Municipal Bank will celebrate its 50th anniversary from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. In honor of its 50 years in the community, this Customer Appreciation Day will include live music, face painting, magic shows for children and more.

Food, non-alcoholic drinks and ice cream truck are all free. The celebration will be held at its branch at 720 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

>> 815-935-8000