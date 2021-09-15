Bourbonnais resident shows up during school to discuss masks with students

Bourbonnais resident Erik Shelquist was one of six people who spoke during a public comment session at Monday’s board meeting for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307.

Shelquist said he stopped near the school on Friday and talked to students sitting outside at a picnic table about burning their masks. He said he had a small canister with him but he had no intention of burning masks.

“Then, I was rudely accosted by a security guard,” Shelquist said.

BBCHS Principal Brian Wright confirmed the incident occurred. He said Shelquist did have a small propane canister but argued the point of being accosted by a school security guard.

Wright said Shelquist was not on school property, rather, he was standing on the property of Wesley United Methodist Church, which is next to the school on West North Street.

The security guard went outside after seeing students inside with their phones pointing outside filming something, Wright said.

The guard pointed out to Shelquist where the property line was located, and also contacted school administrators and the school’s resource police officer. The guard then had the students go inside the school.

“He was never on our property,” Wright said. “If he would have, we would have had him arrested for criminal trespass.”