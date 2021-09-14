GOP governor hopeful plans stop at Watseka farm

WATSEKA — Illinois State Sen. and Republican Party gubernatorial hopeful Darren Bailey will be hosted at the Watseka farm of John and Janice Lubben on Friday evening.

From 5 to 7 p.m., Bailey will be on hand to discuss the state’s issues with the public.

A resident of Louisville, Ill., the 55-year-old is an owner of a family farm. He has been a state senator since 2021 and prior to that an Illinois House member from 2019-21.

The election for Illinois governor is Nov. 8, 2022.

In addition to Bailey, at least three other people have announced their candidacy for governor to unseat first-term Gov. JB Pritzker. Among those who have announced their candidacy are Jesse Sullivan, of Petersburg; Gary Rabine, of Woodstock; and Paul Schimpf, of Waterloo, a former state senator.

The Watseka event will be at the Lubben’s grain farm 2551 E. 2150North Road in Watseka. The Lubben farm is located across the street from Prairie Dell Church.

The event is being coordinated by Manteno’s Elizabeth Lubben, a daughter-in-law to John and Janice Lubben.

“This will allow people the chance to see what Illinois could be like under different leadership,” she said.

Elizabeth is the wife of Joel Lubben, a 19-year member of the Kankakee Fire Department.