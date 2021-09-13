$2.6 million expansion of Bill Kay Honda complete

The <strong>Bill Kay auto dealership</strong>, first a seller of <strong>Oldsmobiles</strong> and now the place for the <strong>Honda</strong> brand, has undergone a $2.6 million transformation in recent months and the location is now in full service.

The dealership, owned by <strong>William Koloseike</strong> of <strong>Naperville</strong>, added some 10,000 square feet of mainly auto service and part space, and included adding an additional 1 acre of land to the expand its footprint.

The business now occupies 5.4 acres at <strong>1360 Locke Drive</strong> in <strong>Bourbonnais</strong>. The location has gone from eight service bays to 18, Koloseike said.

A point of clarification: The dealership goes by the name Bill Kay, Koloseike said, because people simply could not pronounce his name.

Back to the expansion.

Koloseike bought the Oldsmobile dealership, then near the corner of East North Street and Illinois 50 in 1994. Hondas were just beginning to become a major auto force in the Midwest.

Koloseike also owns a dealership in <strong>Downers Grove.</strong>

The business moved from its Route 50 location to its present site along Locke Drive in April 2003.

Oldsmobiles, of course, are no longer produced. The automaker ceased operations in 2004 due to the fact the brand was no longer profitable.

But that didn’t stop Koloseike. He simply focused on expanding the Honda market in the <strong>Kankakee County</strong> region and it is one of the area’s most popular brands.

He said the dealership has a 50-person workforce here, under the direction of longtime <strong>General Manager Jeffrey Lindner</strong>, and as the expansion suggests, the business is doing quite well.

“We knew we needed space, especially for our service department,” Lindner said. “We were beyond our capacity.”

The project’s concept was actually born about three years ago, but things just take time, Lindner said.

Lindner added that despite what the public may think, the year 2020 was one of the best years the dealership experienced.

The expansion was completed under the direction of Kankakee-based contractor Piggush-Simoneau Inc., under the leadership of <strong>Justin Goselin</strong> and project manager <strong>Jim Schnurr</strong>.

The project began in September 2020 and was completed in June.

Bill Kay is located in the heart of new car dealerships in the Bradley area. In addition to Bill Kay, the area includes <strong>Kia of Bradley</strong>; <strong>David Taylor Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep; Phillips Chevrolet, Hyundai; Hove Nissan</strong>; and <strong>Hove Buick, GM</strong>.