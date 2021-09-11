Motorcycles, music commemorate 9/11

Today as the country honors the 20th anniversary of September 11, organizations in Kankakee County will be hosting a number of events to honor the date.

<strong>Ride to Salute Our Heroes</strong>

Salvage Yard Biker Church, in Bourbonnais, will be hosting a motorcycle ride to honor the first responders on the ground on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ride starts at Olivet Nazarene University's campus with escort to over 20 police and fire stations. Event organizer Toni Wilda handed out over 1,000 flyers which reads the event will be "showing appreciation for what [first responders] do."

"We are going to rally and ride to honor our first responders and remember our brothers and sisters who gave their all on that tragic day 20 years ago."

The ride lasts two hours — with a pitstop in Wilmington — and will end at Limestone Fire Station, where food will be available. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and kickstands are up at 10:15 a.m. when the ride begins.

"When we go by the police and fire departments, we're going to be waving our hands and blowing our horns and hootin' and hollerin'," Wilda said. "We want them to know how much we appreciate what they do."

Wilda said cars are welcome to participate and she encourages people to step on their porch to wave hello as the group passes by.

"It's a combination of showing the first responders our appreciation, and remembering the people we lost on 9/11," she said.

For more information, call Dave "Chap" Diveley at 815-693-2818.

<strong>Good Shepherd Manor's Fall Festival</strong>

The 30th annual festival is celebrating 50 years of Good Shepherd Manor. The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, on the Manor campus, located a quarter-mile north of Momence on Highway 1 and 17.

Because the event fell on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Manor has decided to make the theme patriotic and will be handing out American flags to attendees. Manor residents who participate in the choir called Resident Revue will be performing at 11 a.m. and will be singing patriotic songs.

Prior to the resident performance, the Momence Color Guard will kick off the event with TAPS, and The Back Paiges will provide music for the rest of the afternoon. The day’s proceeds will benefit the Manor and its residents.

Good Shepherd Manor is celebrating 50 years of providing a high-quality life and compassionate care for men with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For information call 815-472-3700 ext. 1014.

<strong>Custer Park ceremony</strong>

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Custer Fire Protection District will be hosting a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary. The event will be held at 21750 Hwy 113 in Custer Park.

At 10 a.m., there will be a flag-raising ceremony that will include a performance of "The Star Spangled Banner" by Mike Tupper. There will be coffee and donuts at the fire station, along with an opportunity for discussion with the chiefs and trustees.