Kays Battalion JROTC students to volunteer for 9/11 event

KANKAKEE — In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, about 18 students in the Kays Battalion JROTC program in Kankakee School District 111 are planning to volunteer for an event honoring veterans and first responders today.

Students will travel to Indiana Dunes National Park to support Flagman’s Mission Continues, an O’Fallon-based organization which posts 3-by-5-foot American flags at different events in honor of fallen soldiers.

The Kankakee JROTC program is now in its second year in the school district.

“Because we’re still a new program, in order for us to start establishing tradition, we specifically decided to support them,” said Lt. Col. Maria Emery, leader of the Kays Battalion.

Students will be helping to take down the 2,500 flags which will be posted Saturday at the Leon’s Triathlon: American Race, an obstacle course in remembrance of 9/11 in which each obstacle represents a major American conflict from 1776 to Sept. 11, 2001.

Students were originally scheduled to help post the flags ahead of the event earlier this week but were unable to go due to transportation issues.

The students are on track to help take down flags Saturday, Emery said.