Police ask for help in finding missing person

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are asking anyone with information relating to the disappearance of Scarlet Blanco to contact them.

The 20-year-old Blanco was first reported missing in June.

Police described Blanco as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and curly brown hair. She has a rose tattoo on her upper right chest area.

She had no known address and was staying at local hotels or with friends, police said. She was known to frequent Kankakee, Bradley, Manteno, Momence and Hopkins Park, according to police.

Anyone with information about her disappearance or her whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective Lt. Tim Kreissler with the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0427. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.