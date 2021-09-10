Crash in August claimed life of woman

Daily Journal staff report

Melissa C. Thompson, 26, of Donovan, died of injuries she sustained in a two-car crash 7 miles south and east of Kankakee on Aug. 29.

Thompson was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn later that day, according to Kankakee County Sheriff’s police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of East 7000S Road and South 4000E Road, police said.

Thompson’s vehicle was traveling south on 4000E. The second vehicle was traveling east on 7000S Road, according to police.

Thompson failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed into the second vehicle, police said.

A passenger in Thompson’s vehicle and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to local hospitals for treatment.