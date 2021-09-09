Local events set to observe 9/11 anniversary

This weekend, as the country observes the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, organizations in Kankakee County will be hosting a number of events to honor those who died and those who rushed to the aid of others.

<strong>Ride to Salute Our Heroes</strong>

Salvage Yard Biker Church, in Bourbonnais, will be hosting a motorcycle ride to honor the first responders on the ground on Sept. 11, 2001.

The escorted ride starts at Olivet Nazarene University’s campus and will roll past more than 20 police and fire stations. Event organizer Toni Wilda handed out over 1,000 flyers which reads the event will be “showing appreciation for what [first responders] do.”

“We are going to rally and ride to honor our first responders and remember our brothers and sisters who gave their all on that tragic day 20 years ago,” the flyer reads.

The ride lasts two hours — with a pitstop in Wilmington — and will end at the Limestone Township Fire Protection District station, 4948 W. Highway 17, Kankakee. There, food will be available. Registration starts at 9 a.m., and kickstands are up at 10:15 a.m.

Wilda said cars are welcome to participate and she encourages people to step on their porch to wave as the group passes by.

For more information, call Dave “Chap” Diveley at 815-693-2818.

<strong>Custer Park ceremony</strong>

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Custer Fire Protection District will be hosting a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary 21750 Hwy 113 in Custer Park.

At 10 a.m., there will be a flag-raising ceremony that will include a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” by Mike Tupper. There will be coffee and donuts at the fire station, along with an opportunity for discussion with the chiefs and trustees.

<strong>Good Shepherd Manor’s Fall Festival</strong>

The 30th annual festival will celebrate 50 years of Good Shepherd Manor from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the Manor campus, located a quarter-mile north of Momence on Highway 1 and 17.

Because the event fell on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Manor has decided to make the theme patriotic and will be handing out American flags to attendees. Manor residents who participate in the choir called Resident Revue will perform patriotic songs at 11 a.m.

Prior to the resident performance, the Momence Color Guard will kick off the event by playing taps, and The Back Paiges will provide music for the rest of the afternoon. The day’s proceeds will benefit the Manor and its residents.

The popular bingo tent opens at noon and cards are $1 each or 3 for $2. Last game of the day will be a “coverall” (coverall cards are $1 each) with a guaranteed pot of $250.

Admission is free, as is the parking. For information call 815-472-3700 ext. 1014.