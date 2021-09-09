Lightning possible cause of house fire in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — A fire that caused $50,000 to $75,000 in damage to a Bourbonnais home early Wednesday is believed to have been started by a lightning strike during Tuesday’s thunderstorms.

According to Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener, firefighters from multiple departments were called to a structure fire at a residence in the 300 block of Barrington Drive in Bourbonnais at approximately 7 a.m.

The two occupants of the home told firefighters they smelled smoke Wednesday morning, left the house and called 911, Keener said.

The couple said they had smelled something after a lightning strike in the area the night before. Neighbors said there was a power surge at the time of the lightning strike, Keener said.

No one was injured. There was damage to the attic as well as water damage in the lower level of the home, Keener said.