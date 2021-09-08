City of Kankakee approves eastside gaming/liquor store site

KANKAKEE — Kankakee City Council members approved the permit needed for city residents to operate a gaming cafe and a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Maple Street.

But that doesn’t mean they liked it.

In addition, the city seems set to establish a moratorium on future gaming locations.

Prior to the vote for the conditional use permit for husband-and-wife business partners Sunny Singh and Tajinder Kaur, of Kankakee, several council members said Kankakee needs to establish a limit on video gaming locations.

The conditional use permit was approved by a 10-1 vote, with 3rd Ward Alderman David Crawford casting the dissenting vote.

The conditional use permit was approved last month by the Kankakee Planning Board and that board expressed similar concerns with the continued growth of gaming.

After the meeting, Mayor Chris Curtis said he expects the council’s License & Franchise Committee at its October meeting to recommend to the council a moratorium on future gaming cafes.

“I think we should take a pause,” Curtis said. “How many gaming cafes do we want? Are they a positive or a negative at this point on our city?”

Video gaming is big business in Kankakee.

Not including the six machines approved by the council on Tuesday, Kankakee has 39 locations where state-sanctioned video gaming is allowed. Those locations comprise a total of 211 gaming stations.

Kelly Johnson, a 6th Ward council member, the ward where these six new gaming stations will be located, said the East Maple area is thirsting for new business, but noted “I don’t like this kind of business coming here.”

Carl Brown, alderman for the neighboring 7th Ward agreed and noted he was not “overly excited” about this development.

Said 6th Ward Alderman Mike Cobbs: “I wouldn’t say I’m excited, but it’s nice to see some development.”

It was at this point in the meeting when Crawford, the lone dissenting vote, suggested a moratorium. “We need to look at this.”

Not including the six machines approved by the council on Tuesday, Kankakee has 39 locations where state-sanctioned video gaming is allowed. Those locations comprise a total of 211 gaming stations.