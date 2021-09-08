Calendar of Events: Sept. 8-14

<strong>Sept. 9</strong>

<strong>Senior Citizens’ Flu Shot Clinic</strong>

From 1 to 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 207 E. 5th St., Herscher, there will be a flu shot clinic for Kankakee County residents ages 60 and older. Pre-registration is required.

<strong>» 815-933-7791</strong>

<strong>Sept. 10</strong>

<strong>Crafting Connections</strong>

From 2 to 4 p.m. at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee, Catholic Charities is hosting a crafting class for Kankakee County residents ages 60 and older. Participants will learn how to make a fall button leaf work of art. Register by Sept. 8.

<strong>» 815-933-7791 ext. 9910</strong>

<strong>Sept. 11</strong>

<strong>COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic</strong>

Kankakee County Health Department will be offering COVID vaccinations at Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School for ages 12+ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

<strong>American Red Cross Blood Drive</strong>

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Morning Star Baptist Church Community Center, 525 N. Harrison, Kankakee, participants may receive a free health screening prior to donating and a $10 Amazon.com gift card. Donors can donate every 56 days.

<strong>» Register at <a href="http://redcrossblood.org" target="_blank">redcrossblood.org</a>, 800-733-2767</strong>

<strong>Ride to Salute Our Heroes</strong>

Salvage Yard Biker Church will be hosting a motorcycle ride to honor the first responders on the ground on Sept. 11, 2001. The ride starts on the Olivet Nazarene University campus with an escort to more than 20 police and fire stations. The ride lasts two hours and will end at the Limestone fire station. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

<strong>» 815-693-2818</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the garden</strong>

At 11 a.m., there will be yoga at the wildflower garden behind the Visitors Center at the Kankakee River State Park. A minimum donation of $15 is requested to take part.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Book reading & signing</strong>

At 10 a.m., Rubber Rose Books & Print will host local author Tsakani Chambo, who will be presenting her new book “The Paper Plane Confessions.” There will be a reading followed by an author signing at the book store located at 111 E. Court St., Kankakee.

<strong>» <a href="http://rubberrosebooks.com" target="_blank">rubberrosebooks.com</a></strong>

<strong>Puppy Pool Pawtie</strong>

From 9 to 11 a.m., the Kankakee Valley Park District is hosting the final dog-friendly pool party for the season at Splash Valley Aquatic Park, 1850 River Road, Kankakee. Only dogs will be allowed in the pool. Dogs must have updated vaccines to attend. No registration is required.

<strong>» 815-939-1311</strong>

<strong>Good Shepherd Manor Fall Festival</strong>

The 30th annual festival is celebrating 50 years of Good Shepherd Manor. The day will be patriotic-themed and at 10 a.m. will include the Momence Color Guard and Echo TAPS. The residents will perform a Resident Revue and at noon The Back Paiges will perform. There will be food, drink and activities.

<strong>» info@goodshepherdmanor.org</strong>

<strong>Sept. 12</strong>

<strong>Fall Art & Craft Stroll</strong>

Running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., artists and crafters will be selling homemade items. Food trucks, activities and live entertainment will run throughout the day. The event is free and open to the public.

<strong>» CACK3events@gmail.com</strong>

<strong>Sept. 14</strong>

<strong>Tutoring and Test Prep</strong>

Tutoring and Test Preparation services begin for the school year. Ages 8 to 18, all subjects. Meets 5 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, Kankakee Public Library, third-floor suite. Tutors are also needed. Must be a high school senior or older and tutors will receive a monthly stipend.

<strong>» 815-386-3246</strong>

<strong>Sept. 17</strong>

<strong>Guided hike</strong>

At 1 p.m., the Visitors Center at the Kankakee River State Park will offer a guided interpretive hike of the Rock Creek and Chief Shaw Trails. Meet at the North Loop parking area at the trailhead across Rt. 102 from the park’s main entrance.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Sept. 17-19</strong>

<strong>St. Anne Pumpkin Festival</strong>

This year’s Pumpkin Festival takes place in the Village of St. Anne and the theme is “Hometown Heroes.”

<strong>» 815-295-5250</strong>

<strong>Sept. 18</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Estival Festival</strong>

Starting at 10 a.m. in Bird Park, 801 W. Station St., Kankakee, the festival celebrating music and arts is back. The event features local musicians and artists in Kankakee County and surrounding areas.

<strong>» <a href="http://bit.ly/EstivalFestival" target="_blank">bit.ly/EstivalFestival</a></strong>

<strong>First Ward back to school bash</strong>

From 2 to 6 p.m., the First Ward neighborhood will host the third annual community Back to School Bash at Martin Luther King Park, 1085 E. Maple St., Kankakee. There will be food, games and school supplies. Volunteers and donations are sought. Hosted by Alderwoman Marshall and Alderman Prude.

<strong>» Marshall: 815-260-8650 or Prude: 815-573-6905</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the garden</strong>

At 11 a.m., there will be yoga at the wildflower garden behind the Visitors Center at the Kankakee River State Park. A minimum donation of $15 is requested to take part.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Native American traditions</strong>

At noon, Koria Manning will present a talk focused on Native American traditions and the history of the land that the Kankakee River State Park now sits. Manning is a representative from the Anishinaabe Nation: Three Fires, also known as the Ojibwe, Odawa, and Potawatomi. This event at the park’s Visitors Center is free.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Kankakee & Iroquois River Cleanup</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Northern Illinois Anglers Association will be holding a river clean-up. Registration sites include Momence Island Park, Aroma Park, Shamrock Golf Course, Bird Park Boat Launch, Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club and Kankakee River State Park Pavilion Concession Stand.

<strong>» Chairman Jeff Enfield, 815-353-9927</strong>

<strong>Sept. 19</strong>

<strong>East Kankakee Farmers’ Market</strong>

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month. The markets are held at 657 E. Court St., and are hosted by Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>customerservice@kccsi-cap.org</strong>

<strong>Sept. 20</strong>

<strong>Campfire Ghost Stories</strong>

At 8 p.m., head out to the Kankakee River State Park’s Visitors Center for an evening of Campfire Ghost Stories. Bring your favorite ghost stories, creepy experiences, or dark poetry; or just sit back and enjoy a spooky night at the park. Activities at this free event may also include a guided night hike, or historical tour of the Smith Family Cemetery.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

Friday, Sept. 10

At 1 p.m., the Visitors Center at the Kankakee River State Park will offer a guided interpretive hike of the Rock Creek and Chief Shaw Trails. Meet at the North Loop parking area at the trailhead across Rt. 102 from the park's main entrance.

>> adam.minton@illinois.gov