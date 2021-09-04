Former Grant Park fire chief accused of harassing paramedic

GRANT PARK — A recent regular meeting of the Grant Park Fire Protection District Board of Trustees drew a larger-than-normal audience. Many of the approximately 60 people in attendance were there in search of answers regarding recent staff changes in the district.

They came away from the hour-long meeting at the fire station disappointed as no information was revealed.

At question is the July 12 resignation of Matt Shronts, who was named fire chief in 2020 after 19 years with the district. In the days following his resignation, Shronts was put on administrative leave by the Beecher Fire Protection District where he serves full time as a lieutenant.

Those inquiring about Shronts’ resignation during the Grant Park district meeting on Aug. 18 were given the same response the Daily Journal has received in recent weeks. Questions have been deferred to the inability to discuss personnel matters per the state’s Open Meetings Act.

As Board President Gene Rademacher offered that explanation at the August meeting, a man in the audience shouted, “He doesn’t work here anymore.” Rademacher responded by saying, “It is still a personnel matter we have dealt with.”

The board’s attorney, Thomas J. Gilbert, followed by saying, “Gene has gone past what I advised him to say [during the public comment portion of the meeting].”

<strong>Coming forward</strong>

But there is someone who is talking — a former paramedic/EMT for the Grant Park district.

The woman contacted the Daily Journal following published reports of Shronts’ resignation. As a possible victim, she is not being identified. The Journal, however, has verified who she is and the actions she says she has taken.

Those actions include addressing the district trustees at their April 21 meeting and filing a claim with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The woman said she told the trustees during an executive session she had been sexually harassed by Shronts from September 2019 until she left the department in December 2020. She had worked for the department since January 2019.

Shronts began sending her messages through Snapchat and texts, she said, adding that he asked her to send him nude photos of herself. She also alleges that he showed up at her house and more than once made forceful advances to her when they were alone together at the station.

She said Shronts became angry when she got engaged in September 2020 and the harassment worsened.

The Daily Journal’s multiple attempts to contact Shronts have been unsuccessful.

<strong>Loss of employment</strong>

She said she received a termination letter dated April 7, 2021, from Shronts in his role as chief. The paperwork stated she was being terminated for missing work and for not being up-to-date on certifications and training.

She denies the allegation that she had not kept up with licenses and accreditations, saying Shronts had himself issued her a new CPR card after she completed the necessary online courses.

As for not showing up to work, she said, that is wholly accurate. She took another job and stopped taking shifts at the station.

“I left because of what I was dealing with with Matt Shronts,” she said. “I got tired of the abuse. I wanted to eliminate myself from the situation. I couldn’t go to anybody about my issues.”

<strong>Reporting the harassment</strong>

She said due to department structure, she had been unable to report the harassment before her resignation.

The department has had no deputy chief since Shronts took over as chief in 2019. There are two captains and three lieutenants. She said it is a small-town department and a couple of the officers were friends of Shronts.

“Since Matt Shronts is the fire chief and Matt Shronts is the administration, he made sure fire department matters had to come through him,” she said. “How could I make a complaint about the chief to the chief?”

She said she decided to go to the district board after receiving the termination letter.

“They thought I was there to talk about my termination letter,” she said of the April 21 meeting. “I was but I wanted them to tell them the reasons for the letter. When I told them that, they went from defensive to looking like, ‘Oh [expletive].’”

<strong>‘Some claims founded’</strong>

The law firm representing the district board — Ottosen, DiNolfo, Hasenbaig and Castaldo — investigated her claims, she said.

She said she was informed earlier this month of the results of that investigation via a memo from the law firm.

She provided the Journal a copy of the memo and it included the following: “Based upon the investigation, the District has concluded that, in addition to other issues, some of your claims are founded. The District responded to this finding by removing Chief Shronts from his position as Chief of the District.

“Chief Shronts was offered the opportunity to resign or be terminated, Chief Shronts decided to voluntarily resign from his position effective July 12, 2021. Additionally, as part of his resignation, Matt Shronts is prohibited from any further participation with the District, in any capacity.”

After the board’s Aug. 18 meeting, board attorney Gilbert told the Journal he could not say whether or not the memo was authentic because it involved a personnel issue.

Those attending the Aug. 18 Grant Park Fire Protection District trustees meeting came with questions about more than the change in leadership at the district.

<strong>Staffing issues</strong>

District resident Mary Ekhoff told the board that a family member had a recent medical emergency and it was a Beecher ambulance that answered the call. She also said she stopped by the station on Aug. 14 and there was no one on staff. A check of the records showed her assessment was correct.

“This wasn’t the first time that happened,” Ekhoff said.

Gary Hall, a longtime firefighter with Momence and Peotone who is currently filling the role of chief, discussed staffing issues in regard to the department’s ambulance service. Hall said lack of staffing is a nationwide problem.

“It’s not just us. It’s happening everywhere,” Hall said. “We are working on some hires and doing the best we can.”

Several members who had recently left have returned to the department, Board President Gene Rademacher said, adding there are also several new hires joining the department.

Hall said the staff has been stretched at times dealing with multiple calls, though mutual aid from the surrounding department helps.

Asked if the department could contract with one of the local hospitals for EMS/paramedics, Trustee Char Sims said they have explored the possibility and it is expensive.

Several departments in Kankakee County contract their ambulance services through Kankakee’s two hospitals.

<strong>Property damage</strong>

Retired Grant Park Fire Chief Rich Shronts addressed the board about the fire station's security camera system being hampered with at least twice in recent months.

Shronts said he wanted to know if the board was going to do anything about the problem.

“We are aware of the situation, and it will be dealt with,” Rademacher said.