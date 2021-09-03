St. Anne Grade School regains state recognition

ST. ANNE — The Illinois State Board of Education has taken St. Anne Grade School District 256 off probation after the district submitted documentation confirming it is now following the state mask mandate, Superintendent Charles Stegall said Thursday.

The district’s school board voted during a special meeting Monday afternoon to reverse its mask-optional policy and mandate the use of masks in school in accordance with Gov. JB Pritzker’s Aug. 4 executive order.

The order requires that students, staff and visitors to all pre-K – 12 schools in Illinois wear masks, an effort to slow the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.

The district was notified of its probation status via an Aug. 25 letter from the Illinois State Board of Education and given 60 days to come into compliance.

Losing state recognition would mean a complete loss of access to state funds.

The district was also notified from the Illinois Elementary School Association that it would have until mid-September to comply or students would not be able to participate in IESA events or competitions.

Stegall said the district received correspondence from ISBE on Wednesday afternoon confirming its standing with the state has been reinstated.

“They thanked us for providing evidence which demonstrates our universal masking requirements, which was set forth in the executive order, so effective immediately the district status has been restored to fully recognized,” he said.

The board’s decision to comply passed by a 3-1 vote, while the two other members present abstained. The initial decision to defy the mandate was passed by a split 5-2 vote.

The decision to defy the mandate went against advice from the district’s administration and legal team.

Board President Jed Beaupre has said this is the first time he can recall in his 10 years on the board that members were not unanimous on a decision or that they abstained from voting.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 27, in which Beaupre said he expects the topic of the mask mandate will resurface.