Sen. Joyce invites residents for conversations

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, invites residents to ask questions and get assistance with state matters at his Coffee, Conversation and Constituent Services event.

“This event is a great opportunity for folks to ask questions, learn about what is happening in Springfield, share legislative ideas, and access constituent services,” Joyce said of the event planned for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Starbucks, 532 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. “I hope you’re able to join me for a cup of coffee and a casual conversation.”

The senator’s staff will be available to offer assistance with different services, including FOID card applications, unemployment and more.

For more information, contact Joyce’s office at 708-756-0882 or visit <a href="http://SenatorPatrickJoyce.com" target="_blank">SenatorPatrickJoyce.com</a>.