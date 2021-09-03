Kankakee, Iroquois river cleanup set for Sept. 18

The 39th Annual Kankakee and Iroquois River Cleanup will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

Each year, nearly 400 volunteers remove 15 to 20 tons of garbage from the rivers, including washing machines, shopping carts, tires and more.

There will be six registration stations along the Kankakee River at the following locations: Momence Island Park, Shamrock Golf Course, Aroma Park Boat Launch, Bird Park Boat Launch, Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsman Club Boat Launch and Kankakee River State Park Pavilion near the concession stand.

Trash bags are provided and there are free commemorative patches and refreshments for all volunteers, according to the event’s website.

For more information, visit RiverCleanUp.net or contact chairman Jeff Enfield at 815-353-9927.