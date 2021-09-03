Anglers to gather for membership banquet/auction

AROMA PARK — The Northern Illinois Anglers Association’s Annual Membership Banquet and Auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Aroma Park Boat Club.

The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and this year’s event was postponed from early spring.

With an indoor mask mandate now in place, the dinner will be held outside the boat club at 199 Boat Club Road, Aroma Park.

The event will include a ribeye steak dinner cooked to order. The cost for the meal is $25 per person and includes sides.

Current and new members can pay their dues and dinner cost at the door. Annual NIAA dues are $20 for individuals or $35 for the whole family.