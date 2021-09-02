Clark out as Bourbonnais Township parks director after 15 years

BRADLEY — The 15-year tenure of Bourbonnais Township Park District executive director Hollice Clark will conclude at the end of April 2022.

At a special BTPD board meeting Wednesday, the board voted 4-0 not to renew Clark’s contract. Clark has served as the park district’s top administrator since April 30, 2007.

Clark, 55, of Bradley, earns an approximate $101,000 salary in the final year of a three-year contract.

The four members of the five-member board went into a closed executive session at about 5:45 p.m. and returned with the decision after about 40 minutes.

Voting not to renew his contract were board president Brian Hebert, vice president David Zinanni, and board members Bill Bukowski and Anthony Settle. The fifth board member, Wayne Delabre, was not at the meeting.

Prior to the board’s discussion, a letter of resignation authored by Delabre, a board member since 2001, was read to the board by Clark. Delabre’s resignation takes effect Sept. 17.

In the letter, Delebre wrote he had never worked with a “less knowledgeable, less professional board” than exists today.

After the executive session and subsequent board vote, board members were set to adjourn the meeting, but Clark interrupted and requested an opportunity to make some comments. He was allowed.

During his sometimes emotional statement, Clark said during the years with the district he had only two goals: enrich the community’s quality of life and make the BTPD the best park district in Kankakee County.

“I am confident that these two goals were met as I walked around the parks and facilities, watching the public enjoying the facilities, parks and programs that the district has,” he said.

He wished the district staff well and thanked them for their work.

“It was an honor to be a part of this work family. As a family, we had our ups and downs, but we all knew it was about making the park district better for the community,” he said. “It has been my honor and privilege to have each of you on my team.”

He said Wednesday night begins his transition to a new role.

Per Clark’s contract, he was to be notified by the board no later than Dec. 1 if it planned not to renew. The board chose to make its move Sept. 1 instead.

After the meeting, Hebert said the board will soon set its course for seeking a new executive director. Hebert declined comment beyond that noting it was a personnel matter.

Bukowski, of Bradley, a board member since May, told The Journal this was a “straightforward decision.”

He said more information may come out later, but the vote was taken and the organization will move forward.