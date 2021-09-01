Head-on crash claims lives of 2 people

Two men were killed Tuesday evening in a head-on collision on Route 17 in western Kankakee County.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified the victims as Jerry Stallings, 47, of Bourbonnais, and Michael Jordan, 37, of Kankakee.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Gessner said.

Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Route 17 at 11000W Road, 2 miles south and west of Bonfield.

Stallings was traveling west on Route 17 in a 2005 Mercury Milan and Jordan was traveling east on Route 17 in a 2013 Cadillac.

For unknown reasons, Stallings’ vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of Jordan’s vehicle, striking it head-on, state police said.

State police said there is no other information available at this time. Gessner said there have been 14 fatal crashes in Kankakee County this year.