Bradley resident continues sending cards to military personnel

BRADLEY — In what has certainly become one of her life’s passions, Connie Wietrzykowski, of Bradley, is continuing to send Christmas cards to U.S. military servicemen and servicewomen who are stationed overseas.

“I’m getting the word out,” said Wietrzykowski, who began sending the cards in 2018 while she was working for McDonald’s in Bradley. She’s now retired and doesn’t have as much direct contact with the public anymore, but she’s still accepting cards and writing a heartfelt message on each one that’s sent.

“I like to still keep doing it for the soldiers to let them know we’re still here for them,” Wietrzykowski said.

Since starting the annual card-sending ritual, Wietrzykowski, who was featured in a story in the Daily Journal in 2018, has sent 16,322 Christmas cards to active servicemen and servicewomen. She’s got 600 more ready to go for this holiday season.

Wietrzykowski, 67, personally writes the following on each card: “Our family is wishing you a safe and Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year. Thank you for your service.” She signs each card.

She then takes the cards to the American Legion in Beecher which sends the cards overseas. The cards have to be delivered to Amvets before Halloween.

“They have to X-ray them and do a lot of things to them,” Wietrzykowski said.

The military has certain restrictions when volunteers write messages to soldiers, including no glitter is allowed and envelopes must be open.

This past week, Wietrzykowski bumped into a gentleman who had helped her out in the past with the cards when she worked at McDonald’s. He asked her if she was still sending them out. She said she was, and he handed her $100 to go toward the effort. She used the money to buy cards.

Wietrzykowski’s husband of 32 years, Vince, served in the National Guard for 20 years, and her sister, Kathy, got her started sending the cards three years ago.

“I’ve been doing it on my own ever since,” she said.

Wietrzykowski said anyone wanting to donate cards for the military personnel can drop them off at her home at 371 N. Wabash Ave. in Bradley.

“I enjoy doing it,” she said. “It’s our way of paying it back and letting them know how much we care.”

Anyone wanting to donate cards for the military personnel can drop them off at 371 N. Wabash Ave. in Bradley.