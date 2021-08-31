Riverside sets vaccine compliance date

KANKAKEE — Riverside Healthcare has joined AMITA Health in regards to the importance it places on the COVID-19 vaccination.

In an Aug. 27 memo to all employees, Riverside president and CEO Phil Kambic stated all hospital staff members — either employees or contracted staff — must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31.

Any employee not fully vaccinated by the time youngsters are out trick-or-treating, will face a two-week unpaid suspension, which could ultimately lead to separation of employment, Riverside officials stated.

According to Riverside, which is Kankakee County’s largest employer, of its more than 3,000 employees, some 54 percent are fully vaccinated. Throughout its entire healthcare system, AMITA said it has a vaccination rate of approximately 70 percent.

As of last week, Kankakee County had nearly 15,500 cases of COVID-19-related illnesses since the pandemic began. The county has had 243 COVID-related deaths.

Last week, AMITA Health, the healthcare network which includes Kankakee’s AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, informed its employees that they needed to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 12. The consequence for failure to be fully vaccinated is the loss of employment.

Healthcare systems across the country have been issuing similar statements such as those here in Kankakee.

In Kambic’s one-page statement, which was sent out Friday, attributed to policy implementation to Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order requiring vaccination of health care workers across the state of Illinois and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine receiving full FDA approval.

“As a result of these two key decisions along with the resurgence of infections, Riverside is now requiring all employed and contracted staff members vaccinated against COVID-19,” he wrote.

“Although a majority of Riverside staff have already chosen to receive the vaccine, this new requirement affects many in our organization. I am sensitive to your concerns. The decision results from ongoing counsel with medical experts and is consistent with many leading national healthcare institutions.”

Last week, AMITA officials noted they had been looking to implement its new vaccination policy for some time.

“The FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine was not part of our plan, but fits well with our goal of increasing vaccination among our staff and the communities we serve,” said Dr. Kalisha Hill, AMITA St. Mary’s regional chief medical officer.