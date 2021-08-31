KRMA board slashes its pay

KANKAKEE — It is not often someone willingly cuts their pay by more than half, but that is exactly what the seven-member Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency board has done.

At the board’s July meeting, commissioners voted 7-0 to reduce pay to $200 per monthly meeting.

In 2007, the board had increased members’ pay from $50 a meeting to $600 per meeting.

The just-approved pay reduction includes the chairman, who made a monthly stipend of $700; the board’s vice chairman, who received $650; and the board secretary, who received $625.

Chris Curtis became KRMA board chairman after defeating then-Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong in the city’s April municipal election. The board’s vice chairman is Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore and the board secretary is Aroma Park Mayor Brian Stump.

The four other board members are Bradley finance director Rob Romo, Kankakee 4th Ward Alderwoman Danita Grant Swanson, Kankakee 3rd Ward Alderman Larry Osenga, and Kankakee resident and former Kankakee City Council member Steven Hunter.

For the past year or so, Romo has taken his KRMA pay and given it to the village of Bradley. He had first attempted to not receive any stipend, but was informed he had to accept the pay.

“I’m glad it’s been reduced to a more reasonable number,” Romo said. “It’s a step in the right direction of regaining the public’s trust.”

The agency had been rocked by its former executive director, Richard Simms, who had fraudulently received some $768,000 of KRMA funds for computer software the board had never approved. Simms has pled guilty to the federal charges and is expected to be sentenced in federal court in September.

During his mayoral campaign, Curtis spoke of the KRMA pay and the need to scale it back.

“The public believes this is excessive and it is excessive,” Curtis said Monday. “We are trying to reduce costs where we can. I know this isn’t a lot of money, but it is a start.”

The board conducts its monthly meeting on the fourth Thursday morning of each month.

The monthly total board pay will go from $4,375 to $1,400. The $2,975 monthly savings — which translates to a yearly saving of $35,700 — represents a 68 percent savings to taxpayers.

While the board pay was criticized by the public, which stated the compensation was extreme for a one-hour monthly board meeting, Curtis said he understood the public’s issue.

He said the meetings are typically two to three hours long and that he and Schore often have additional meeting duties. But, he agreed with the public sentiment.

“It’s an honor to be on this board and serve,” he said.

To change the pay, the board had to have the organization’s bylaws altered regarding the compensation.

Chris Curtis, board chairman - $700 (before); $200 (now)

Paul Schore, board vice chair - $650; $200

Brian Stump, board secretary - $625; $200

Rob Romo, board member - $600; $200

Danita Grant Swanson, board member - $600; $200

Larry Osenga, board member - $600; $200

Steven Hunter, board member - $600; $200

Source: Kankakee Regional Wastewater Utility