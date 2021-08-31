7th Ward appointment delayed

KANKAKEE — The appointment of a new 7th Ward Kankakee City Council member was tabled at Monday’s special council meeting.

Mayor Chris Curtis said the delay should be short-lived as he hopes to make the appointment at the Sept. 7 council meeting.

The 14-member council is one member short since Fred Tetter, a council member since May 2013, resigned at the end of July.

Curtis had hoped to make the appointment Monday, but he wanted to take more time with the decision.

“My goal is to make the appointment at the next city council meeting,” he said Monday.