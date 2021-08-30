Northfield Square mall's ownership still sees potential

The company which owns the bulk of the <strong>Northfield Square</strong> mall’s square footage is moving in the opposite direction of nearly every other investment group in the United States. When it comes to malls, that is.

While most swim downstream away from enclosed malls, <strong>Namdar Realty Group</strong>, the company which has owned Northfield since July 2016, swims upstream toward them.

In a <strong>Bloomberg</strong> story authored by <strong>Patrick Fallon</strong>, <strong>Igal Namdar</strong>, the <strong>Great Neck, N.Y.</strong>-based company’s founder, has been purchasing malls since 2012 — at bargain-basement prices — with the belief the location can be turned around.

So far the strategy has worked.

Some might argue Northfield Square has not experienced any transformation since the company purchased the Bradley-based mall for the rock-bottom price of $9.6 million.

Currently, Namdar owns 268 properties in 35 states. Like Northfield, the Bloomberg story notes that most are aging malls in small cities.

Northfield was opened in August 1990 and was anchored by four stores: <strong>Carson Pirie Scott, JCPenney, Sears</strong> and <strong>Venture</strong>. All four are gone. The <strong>Village of Bradley</strong> currently owns two of the anchor locations, the former Venture site, which later became the <strong>Carson’s men’s store</strong>, as well as the JCPenney location.

Namdar has accumulated a net worth of about $2 billion, according to the <strong>Bloomberg Billionaires Index</strong>.

The company has not shown a willingness to invest much into Northfield. When area leaders traveled to Great Neck a few years ago to press their case about the importance of the mall, they came back with a report that Namdar would listen to options regarding what the mall could become, but they didn’t come back with any capital to make anything happen.

In fact, Namdar is looking to continue acquiring malls, even as the shift from brick-and-mortar to online retail sales continues to grow.

“Any seller of retail — malls or open-air — any size of portfolio, we’re there,” he stated.

The company’s business plan is rather simple: Invest little and get smaller retailers to occupy space. And then hope for the best.

It is a strategy which leaves most scratching their head. The value of mall locations has fallen off the cliff. According to Bloomberg, the value of U.S. malls has dropped by a whopping 46 percent from its peak in 2017.