Kinzinger resigns from county board

<em><strong>Editor's note:</strong> This report was updated to clarify the timeline of the company's work with the county. </em>

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board will be looking for another board member for the second time in recent months.

Ronald Kinzinger, who represents District 20, resigned effective Friday. Kinzinger, a Republican, had been a board member for four years and is stepping down due to a conflict of interest.

“It’s regrettable,” he said. “I enjoyed the work and enjoyed being a member.”

Kinzinger is a partner in R & R Inc., a commercial and industrial general contractor in Bradley. Prior to Kinzinger coming onto the board, R & R Inc. had done some work for the county, so Kinzinger resigned to avoid any conflicts. The last time the company worked with the county was in June 2017, with a final payment on September 2017.

“I’m sorry he couldn’t stay,” said Board Chairman Andy Wheeler at Wednesday’s Finance Committee meeting.

The District 20 seat encompasses parts of Bradley and the Old Oak area of Bourbonnais. The vacancy will be voted on and become official at the next full Board meeting on Sept. 14.

The Board Chairman then has 60 days to fill the vacancy. The appointee must live within District 20 and be of the same political party as the person he succeeds at the time of his election.

Previously, Darrell Smith resigned June 30, and the vacancy was declared on July 13. Smith, a Republican, represented District 12 in the far western portion of the county. A successor to Smith has not yet been appointed.