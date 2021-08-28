KLASEY: Victor McBroom, a life of leadership

When State Sen. Victor McBroom, of Kankakee, died in February 1959, the Kankakee Daily Journal published an editorial extolling his “life of leadership.” Among the major accomplishments of McBroom’s career that the editorial cited was his work to establish and expand the Kankakee River State Park.

“His interest and his hopes for the Kankakee River State Park have been largely responsible for its present worth as a recreational area for thousands,” the editorial noted.

From the time he began serving in the State Senate in 1946 to his death 13 years later, McBroom worked with state government, landowners and local organizations to expand the park. The recreational facility had been established by a 1938 gift of 35 acres by a Chicago woman; additional donations in succeeding years brought the size of the state park to 191 acres. In 1946, a Kankakee Chamber of Commerce committee (chaired by McBroom’s brother Vernon), raised $17,000 to buy and donate to the state an additional 86 acres of land.

A major park addition — the rugged and scenic Rock Creek Canyon — was announced by Sen. McBroom on Dec. 24, 1948. He told the Daily Journal that the state had purchased the 92-acre parcel for $200 per acre, which was “less than that paid by the Public Service Company for this land many years ago.”

With the addition of the Rock Creek property, the state park extended in an unbroken stretch on the north side of the river from Altorf to Rock Creek. By the time of McBroom’s death in 1959, the park property had quadrupled in size, primarily due to large gifts of land by the Public Service Company’s successor, Commonwealth Edison Company.

The future state senator and political leader was born on Aug. 9, 1886, on a farm in Fountain County, Indiana. At the age of 19, he moved to Kankakee and worked for three years in a local factory. In 1908, he opened a restaurant in partnership with his brothers, Vernon and Stanley, drawing a salary $5 per week as a waiter. Victor sold his share of the restaurant to his brothers in 1919, and embarked on a new business career in the fast-growing automobile business. He joined Kankakee County’s oldest automobile sales business, operated by his father-in-law, E.A. Jeffers. When McBroom died in 1959, he was president of the auto dealership, then known as Jeffers, McBroom and Frerichs.

His auto sales career ran in parallel to his career in politics. The Daily Journal’s editorial stated, “State Senator McBroom, whose sudden death Saturday morning left a great void in local and state public affairs, was a businessman whose life proved that a private career and public service may be paralleled, and that both can be highly successful.”

McBroom’s involvement with politics began in 1912, when he helped to organize a Young Republicans Club to support Len Small’s first (unsuccessful) campaign for governor. Three years later, McBroom campaigned for, and won, his first elective office. He became assistant supervisor of Kankakee Township, a post he would hold until 1933. He became chairman of the Kankakee County Republican Central Committee in 1930; he would retain that politically powerful position for 29 years, until his 1959 death.

Victor McBroom’s long involvement in state government began in 1940, when he was chosen to complete the term of deceased State Representative George Allen. He served three terms in that role, winning re-election in 1942 and 1944.

When his term in the House of Representative ended in 1946, McBroom moved up to the State Senate. He won election to complete the two years remaining in the Senate term of fellow Kankakeean Louis Beckman Sr., who had died earlier in that year. He won election to a full four-year term in 1948, followed by victories in 1952 and 1956.

In January 1953, Victor McBroom became chairman of the Senate’s Appropriations Committee, a highly influential position. The Daily Journal noted, “As appropriations chairman, Sen. McBroom established a policy of requiring all department and commission heads to present a statement in writing of their budgetary needs, together with explanations of the requirements. ... As a result, he won the praise and admiration of Democrats and Republicans alike in the Senate for the method which he handled appropriations bills.”

Despite his long service in the state’s legislative bodies, McBroom was not interested in higher office. The Daily Journal reported that he “firmly refused several offers to run for statewide office during the past 15 years. He told intimates that he liked Kankakee too well to have to stay in Springfield long periods of time, as would be necessary of a state office holder.”

On Feb. 25, 1959, an overflow crowd of mourners gathered at Kankakee’s First Methodist (now Asbury) Church for Victor McBroom’s funeral. Gov. William G. Stratton headed a large contingent from Springfield, including the entire State Senate, many members of the House of Representatives, and most state officers. He was buried at Kankakee’s Mound Grove Cemetery.

Victor McBroom served as chairman of the Kankakee County Republican Central Committee from 1930 to 1959. Who was McBroom’s successor?

Answer: His son, Edward A. McBroom. The younger McBroom held that position for 22 years. Like his father, Edward McBroom held elective office in the Illinois House of Representatives (1963-1965 and 1977-1983) and in the State Senate (1967-1974). He also operated the family automobile dealership in Kankakee.