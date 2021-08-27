6 local libraries to receive total of $100,000 in grant funding

Daily Journal staff report

PARK FOREST – Six libraries in Kankakee County will receive a total of more than $100,000 in state funding to allow for new services and products, such as audiobooks, adult programming, dual-language materials and more.

Receiving grants will be libraries in Bourbonnais, Bradley, Kankakee, Limestone, Pembroke and Sun River Terrace. The funds to be distributed locally are part of $18.1 million in grants being awarded to 638 public libraries across the state.

“For many kids, literacy starts at the library,” State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, said in a press release. “Investing in our libraries helps kids develop a love for reading that they can carry with them for their entire lives.”

For more than 40 years, the Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants Program has helped public libraries with a low library tax base to ensure a minimum level of funding for library services.

“Folks depend on their public libraries for a wide variety of services, including books and news, internet access and education,” Joyce said. “This funding will help ensure important resources remain available to those who need them.”

For more information, visit <a href="http://cyberdriveillinois.com" target="_blank">cyberdriveillinois.com</a>.

• Bourbonnais Public Library District: $35,756

• Bradley Public Library District: $19,610

• Kankakee Public Library: $40,617

• Limestone Township Library District: $7,426

• Pembroke Public Library District: $2,870

• Sun River Terrace Public Library District, $778.80