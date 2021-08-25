Mobile DMV unit coming to Herscher

staff report

HERSCHER — If you need to renew your driver’s license or purchase vehicle stickers, you can attend a free mobile unit event hosted by State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, in partnership with Secretary of State Jesse White’s office.

The event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Herscher Village Hall, 272 E. 2nd St, according to a press release from Joyce’s office.

Joyce previously hosted a pop-up unit in South Wilmington on July 13.

“The mobile unit has been a great event for residents struggling to access a driver services facility, and it’s been my goal this summer to continue to bring these services to the community,” Joyce said. “Skip the long lines and take advantage of this convenient opportunity to access secretary of state services.”

The unit operates like a DMV office and offers select services. Attendees must wear face coverings and social distancing rules must be followed.

REAL ID services will not be available at the mobile unit. The deadline to obtain that card has been extended to May 3, 2023.

Local veterans can also utilize this event to add a veteran’s designation to their driver’s license or state ID. For veteran designation, residents must bring their DD-214 or NAF 13038. For more information about veteran ID services, call the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs at 800-437-9824.

“The Village of Herscher greatly appreciates the secretary of state and Sen. Joyce for their forward thinking approach to this much-needed service for our residents,” said Village President Shannon Sweeney in a press release.

For additional information, contact Joyce’s office at <a href="http://SenatorPatrickJoyce.com" target="_blank">SenatorPatrickJoyce.com</a> or call 708-756-0882.

The following services will be available at the pop-up event, with official noting proper identification will be necessary for resident to receive the services:

• Renewal/correction of driver’s license

• New/renewal/correction of state ID

• License plate renewal stickers

• Motor voter registration with renewal of DL/ID

• Organ donor registration with renewal of DL/ID

• Seniors age 65-74 State ID

<strong>Not available</strong>

REAL ID may not be obtained at the event.

Source: Office of Sen. Patrick Joyce