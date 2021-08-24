Women in Networking lunch returns Sept. 9

WIN (Women in Networking), a committee of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, will hold its September luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 9 at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais. This is a new venue location from past events.

Kim Cross will present “How to Connect with People and Jobs on LinkedIn.” Cross is a certified professional resume writer and certified career and education advisor at KCC.

Cross specializes in career development and counseling, professional resume writing and interviewing for success. Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., the program will begin at noon and will conclude after an hour.

Lunch will be catered by The Bennett-Curtis House. The price to attend is $15 for Kankakee County Chamber Members and $25 for guests. Reservations are required.

Box lunch will be provided. For a limited time, the cost to attend the luncheon without lunch is free. Reservation is still required.

To RSVP, receive more information about Women in Networking or to learn about upcoming events, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountychamber.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountychamber.com</a>.