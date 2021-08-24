Kankakee River State Park reopens visitor center

KANKAKEE — Step into the Visitor Center at the Kankakee River State Park and you step into history.

It was built when the park opened in 1948. At that time, the park included 35 acres that had been donated by Chicagoan Ethel Sturges Dummer in 1938.

The area the center occupies was once where equipment used in the park, like a tractor, was stored.

Now, there are preserved remains of waterfowl, owls, hawks, deer as well as a bobcat, river otter, heron and fawn.

Most were donated but some came through other means — a bald eagle collided with a power transmission line, Site Superintendent Stacey Johnson said.

“It’s the old taxidermy. It’s people being in and out over the years. It’s old knowledge. It’s a small museum,” Adam Minton said.

There is even an old library card catalog that now houses different items from the park that visitors can open and discover what they are. And a few critters, including a couple of snakes and turtles and a rescued raccoon, call the center home.

For this summer and fall, Minton was hired as the conservation education representative for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at Kankakee. He is completing his undergraduate studies at Arizona State University, majoring in conservation biology and ecology.

Johnson was in charge of the center from 1995 until she transferred in 2013 to another DNR site as an assistant superintendent.

Since 2018 there has not been a seasonal staffer to run the center, Johnson said.

Johnson is hopeful to keep the center open.

The position runs from May to October. If Johnson gets an applicant for the 2022 season, the center will be able to stay open.

“The last couple of years, we did not have any applicants, so I’m hoping we will next year,” Johnson said.

As for this season, Johnson said Minton was in charge of getting the center operational.

Johnson said they had a soft opening for the center last month. It was announced via the park’s Facebook page.

The center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

“It’s a very busy place, ‘’ Johnson added. “It’s hands-on and the kids love it.”

Minton said some kids who have camped at the park with their families have been repeat visitors.

The center has been a key in educating students about wildlife, the park and the river.

“It was a huge part of this interpretive program at one time,” Johnson said. “I had students come here from Kankakee County, Will County, even Cook County and down into Iroquois County.

“It’s nice that we have Adam here and we have the position for six months to have this open.”

Johnson said they would go to the schools during the wintertime and give them an introductory program. Then the students would come out to the park and center in the spring for a hands-on experience.

