Bradley puts business corridor redevelopment plan in motion

BRADLEY — Bradley is laying out plans which it projects could lead to $160 million of redevelopment and new construction within its newly defined business district, during the next 23 years, which would be the lifespan of the district.

The Bradley Village Board on Monday approved an ordinance to conduct a public hearing which will lead to the creation of a business district consisting of 1,187 acres and 913 property parcels, which is expected to be ratified on Sept. 13.

The proposed district encompasses properties in and around the village’s key commercial districts, including Kinzie Avenue-Illinois 50, Northfield Square mall, East and West Broadway streets, Schuyler Avenue and Kennedy Drive.

This plan has been in the making for more than a year. The village board adopted the final Kinzie Avenue-Route 50 & West Broadway Redevelopment Framework Plan in late April.

The discussion has now shifted to bringing the plan to life.

To aid in that aspect of the plan, the village will introduce the creation of a “Business District.” Within the district a special tax that enacts an additional 1 percentage point onto the total sales tax within Bradley, raising it from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent.

This increased tax rate is projected to generate more than $100 million during the span of 23 years. The money generated will be obligated to eradicate blight within the boundaries of the Kinzie Avenue/Illinois 50 and West Broadway Corridor, as well as provide incentives to bring amenities to Bradley.

<strong>RESIDENTS REBATE</strong>

Because the tax increase is only assessed within the business district and can only be used within the district, state law states it does not need to be voted on and ratified by village residents.

As a trade-off to village residents, the board agreed to rebate $120 annually to every village household beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. The increased sales tax rate takes effect Jan. 1, 2022.

When the village increased in sales tax rate from 6.25 percent to 7.25 percent in March 2020, it was approved by the village voters.

After Monday’s board meeting, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said the time is now for Bradley to reinvest and reinvigorate this sprawling district if Bradley is going to maintain its stature as the region’s retail and commercial hub.

“This is crucial for the village to move forward in a substantial way,” Watson said. “... We expect this to create a huge boost to our region.”

Watson added: “It is essential for the Village of Bradley to establish a business district as the retail hub of Kankakee County. ... The business district is an investment that will benefit many industries, create self-sustaining jobs, allow the village to continue keeping property taxes low and assist in the beautification of Bradley’s commercial corridor.”

<strong>VACANCY RATE GROWS</strong>

The business district has been an underperforming section of Bradley for the past several years.

Since 2015, according to Bradley figures, the properties within the proposed business district, grew by a 9.7 percent equalized assessed valuation rate, while the rest of the village grew at a rate of 15.1 percent.

The village administration said the slow-growth rate reflects deterioration and the presence of improperly subdivided parcels which may be affecting the area’s economic potential, reducing its appeal.

There is also a significant and growing vacancy rate with the business district. The village noted between 2019 and 2021, retail vacancy within the district increased from 3.4 percent to 21 percent.

The district vacancies include two large retail areas within Northfield Square, the former Carson’s men’s and the former JC Penney’s stores, both sites the village currently owns.