Thank a Farmer: Brian Janssen

Brian Janssen’s work is often direct farm-to-table.

Janssen, of Herscher, grows soybeans, like many other farmers. Unlike most, though, he has a large crop of sweet corn, which he sells at seven different locations in Kankakee County.

When is it the “sweetest”?

“I prefer it raw,” he says. “It will never be sweeter. Most people don’t know that and when I tell it to them, they stare at me in a bit of a surprise.”

Of course, he adds, you can boil it or grill it.

Sweet corn has a long history. According to healthbenefitstimes.com, it dates back at least 7,000 years on the North American continent, although it is now grown on every continent except for Antarctica. Cultivated by the Iroquois (those same Iroquois for whom Iroquois County was named), they treated early European immigrants to its taste.

You can eat it straight off the cob, use the kernels as your vegetable of choice in a full meal, or sprinkle those kernels in a salad or casserole.

Sweet corn is also one of those good-tasting things that’s also good for you. It is high in B vitamins and boosts good cholesterol. It also had anti-oxidants, which counteract cancer-causing free radicals. You also get beta carotene, good for your eyesight.

Janssen’s interest in sweet corn started as a youth. He came from a farm family and bothered his parents to the extent that they let him put in a few rows of sweet corn. He was 12 at the time. So he was not only a farmer but an entrepreneur at a young age. His parents helped him, but he was in business.

As a Herscher High School student, he was in 4-H and FFA, but his project was wheat.

These days he gets help from wife Lauren. Together they are a home-grown, home-prepared food industry. She sells desserts at fairs and festivals in July and August. Working out of a dessert trailer, she has ice cream, strawberry shortcake and apple dumplings. That adds to cooked hot buttered sweetcorn and corn salsa. Among their many stops is the Momence Glad Fest.

It’s a busy hard-working family but there is some relaxation available, when time permits, at the Kankakee Boat Club.

A member of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau, Janssen believes in promoting agriculture. You meet interesting people in farming, he says.

Before turning full time to farming, he had been a planter technician for Synergy Seeds. Then he moved forward on his own. In the winter, he helps service farm equipment.

He describes himself as an optimist.

“There’s no future unless you’re optimistic about it,” he says.

Growing and harvesting sweet corn is work. It grows and is harvested in an intense summer season.

Brian Janssen is usually in the field by 5 a.m., occasionally as early as 2 a.m. Using a special self-propelled sweet corn picker, he has to know just what row needs to be picked. He keeps records, knowing which row will be ready.

Heat and rain are the two forces that help create sugar in the kernel. After the machine work, Janssen does some hand selection.

He looks for a vibrant green color on the husk. He wants an ear that’s large, appealing to the potential buyer. The corn inside must be ripe, a good white or yellow color.