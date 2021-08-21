KLASEY: The launch of Kankakee's first river steamboat

“Has anybody ever heard of the steamer ‘Starry Queen’?”

That question was posed by Kankakee historian Harold Simmons in one of his 1950s “Up ‘til Now” newspaper columns. He said, “The story of the ‘Minnie Lillie,’ the ‘Margaret,’ the ‘Modoc’ and other craft is well-known, but the ‘Starry Queen’ up to now seems to be unknown.”

The boats referred to by Simmons (the Minnie Lillie, Margaret, and Modoc) were steamboats operated on the Kankakee River by William “Captain Billy” Gougar between late 1883 and 1915. They were used to ferry passengers between Kankakee and his Gougar’s Grove picnic grounds/resort several miles upstream.

Simmons noted he learned about what he called “Kankakee’s mystery ship” while perusing an old newspaper, the May 17, 1883, issue of the Kankakee Gazette. Under the heading, “Launch of the ‘Starry Queen,’” the newspaper reported, “Lillie’s steamer, which has been in course of construction for two months past, was launched last Saturday afternoon from the asylum waterworks in the presence of three or four hundred persons.”

“Lillie” was James M. Lillie, general contractor for the massive stone buildings of the Illinois Eastern Hospital for the Insane (today, Shapiro Developmental Center) on the south bank of the Kankakee River. The Gazette story noted that Lillie intended to use the boat “primarily to tow sand barges from the Iroquois River to the asylum.”

As described in the newspaper, the launching of the Starry Queen did not proceed exactly as planned. “At about 25 minutes past 2, a crash warned the ... crowd of an unlooked [for] turn in the arrangements, and with a fearful lunge...she dropped off the skids and down the greased ways, thence broadside down the 30-foot angle into the water with a rush like a terrified animal.”

Despite the uncontrolled plunge into the river, the boat suffered only minor damage (an opened seam in the hull that “was letting in a small quantity of water”); two workers aboard the vessel escaped injury.

Considered “a first-class boat of her kind,” the Starry Queen was 74 feet long and 12½ feet wide, with a large covered cabin area and a raised pilot house. It cost an estimated $3,000 to build. Two paddle wheels, each 11½ feet in diameter, were driven by a 50-horsepower steam engine that had previously been used on an excursion boat at Lake Geneva, Wis. A top speed of 10 to 12 mph was expected.

The Gazette noted that the vessel, while designed as a working boat to tow sand barges, “will be as comfortable and handsome as if intended for pleasure alone. Moonlight and Sunday excursions will doubtless claim all her extra time, and will make her an attractive feature of our city to visitors and excursion parties.”

Contemporary sources indicate that the Starry Queen, capable of carrying as many as 300 passengers, was used as an excursion steamer on weekends and holidays. At some point, probably in the late summer of 1883, the Starry Queen was renamed as the Minnie Lillie (most likely, for a member of the James Lillie family).

By the summer of 1884, the boat had a new owner, “Captain Billy” Gougar, who was then developing his Gougar’s Grove resort along the Kankakee River, between Kankakee and Waldron (Aroma Park). According to local legend, the steamboat’s change of ownership took place during a poker game involving Gougar and Lillie.

The Minnie Lillie was based at Shekey’s Landing, on the north bank of the Kankakee River, approximately where the Schuyler Avenue Bridge is today (that bridge was not constructed until the mid-1950s). With Captain Billy guiding the vessel from the pilot house, and the twin paddlewheels churning away, passengers would enjoy a leisurely cruise about three miles upriver to Gougar’s Grove.

When they landed at the Grove, the passengers found a dance pavilion, a clubhouse, a sand beach with bathhouse, a “shoot-the-chutes” water slide, rowboats and canoes for rent, and other attractions. For people planning more than a day trip, there were cabins and tents that could be rented.

In the summer of 1887, Gougar added a stop midway between Shekey’s Landing and his resort. In July of that year, the elegant Hotel Riverview opened along the river, near what is now Cobb Park. The three-story hotel was developed as a tourist attraction by local entrepreneur Emory Cobb in partnership with the Illinois Central and Big Four railroads. Families and larger groups would arrive in Kankakee by train, then be ferried by horse and carriage to Shekey’s Landing. After a relatively short but scenic trip aboard the Minnie Lillie, then would disembark at the hotel’s dock. Unfortunately, the Riverview Hotel was an attraction for only a decade — on Nov. 12, 1897, it burned to the ground and was not rebuilt.

During the hotel’s final season, the summer of 1897, no passengers were delivered to its dock by the “Minnie.” The popular river steamer had been struck by lightning in November 1896, and burned to the waterline. Gougar announced that a replacement would be built. The new riverboat would be longer and wider than its predecessor, and would be driven by a rear paddlewheel, rather than twin side wheels. It was not completed and placed in service until late July 1898.

The boat that Captain Billy unveiled did not bear the name of the vessel it replaced. Instead of Minnie Lillie, the new steamer bore the name of Gougar’s sister, Margaret. That steamer plied the waters of the Kankakee River until the end of the 1915 season when Gougar stopped providing river voyages. “Captain Billy” outlived his last riverboat by just more than a year. He died on Dec. 11, 1916, at the age of 75.

In the early 1900s, there was another, smaller resort located on the Kankakee River, just south of Gougar's Grove. What was the name of that resort?

Answer: Harnit's Pony Farm, operated by S.L. Harnit. The grounds included the 30-room Wildwood Hotel, rental cabins and an orchard. As its name indicated, the resort's main attraction was its herd of Shetland ponies, which were available for children to ride. Today, the Old Orchard subdivision on Waldron Road occupies the former pony farm site.