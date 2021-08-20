Iroquois County population drops — again

WATSEKA — Iroquois County’s boundaries have remained constant during these past 40 years, but the county is shrinking.

The 1,119-square-mile eastern Illinois county once again saw its population decline in the latest U.S. Census, and it is leaving officials wondering what the county will look like in years to come.

Since the 1980 U.S. Census, when there were 32,976 residents in Iroquois County, the population has dropped to 27,077, according to the just-released 2020 data.

“It’s a major concern,” Watseka Mayor John Allhands said of the county’s dropping 2020 population total to 4,679 from its 2010 census number of 5,255, an 11-percent decline.

“If the expenses and costs don’t go down, these costs have to be made up by everyone here,” the mayor said.

The loss of 5,899 Iroquois County residents during this 40-year window represents a 17.9 percent drop in population. When comparing 2020 to the 2010 census count of 29,718, the county dropped 8.9 percent of its population.

“This is nothing new. For the past 20 or 30 years, we are seeing declining populations in rural areas,” said Iroquois County Board Chairman John Shure. “It’s not only here, but in rural areas all over the country.”

Unfortunately for Shure and other Iroquois County leaders, this population loss is something that was anticipated.

“We were expecting numbers something like this,” he said.

For Watseka, which had a population of 5,255 in the 2020 Census, it’s down to 4,679 residents according to the 2020 count.

“People might be looking for a different lifestyle. I don’t know,” Shure said. “How far is our population going to go down before it turns around is a hard question to answer.”

Shure is hoping that as more people are able to work for home, that the trend will reverse itself and people will return to the rural communities.

<strong>Reasons for departure</strong>

Some say repeated flooding of the Iroquois River has hurt Iroquois County. That flooding eventually caused many homes within Watseka to be abandoned and ultimately demolished.

While some families rebuilt in Watseka, many did not.

Watseka-based county board member Roger Bard believes that flooding wasn’t the only issue. He said the high taxes of Illinois push people to nearby Indiana.

“I know people who have pulled up their roots and moved there,” he said.

Of course, he said, flooding discouraged people to stay.

He said Iroquois County will always remain, but how the location can continue to function with a declining tax base is an issue that must be addressed.

“There is really not much for young people to stay. They go to where the jobs are or they go to college. We talk a lot at the county board level about this county around, but we haven’t come up with an answer yet,” Bard said.

“We have the farmland,” he said. “We will always have that. It’s a frustrating time.”

Allhands said the time has come for Watseka and all of Iroquois County to become more aggressive in the marketing of their communities.

“We have low crime; we offer the basic amenities,” he said. “I see people from outside our area buying houses here.”

Allhands said communities such as Watseka are plagued by the decisions being made in Springfield.

“It all boils down to Springfield starting to work together,” he said. “People are not just leaving Watseka or Iroquois County. They are leaving this state. We must make this state more enticing for people to live here.”

2020: 27,077

2010: 29,718

2000: 31,334

1990: 30,787

1980: 32,976

Source: U.S. Census Bureau