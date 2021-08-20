International Overdose Awareness Day comes to Kankakee Aug. 31

KANKAKEE — On Aug. 31, the Kankakee County Health Department will host an event honoring International Overdose Awareness Day at The Salvation Army in Kankakee.

The event, which runs from 2 to 4 p.m., is one of many that will be held across the world to raise awareness about the risks of drug overdoses, acknowledge grief without judgment and spark discussion and action surrounding overdose prevention and drug policy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated the number of people who have died from overdoses in the U.S. in 2020 was about 93,000.

Life Education Center of Pledge for Life Partnership, The Salvation Army of Kankakee, Partnership for a Healthy Community and the office of State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, also are partnering on the event.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner will speak at the event and then anyone who wishes can share memories of loved ones who died of overdoses, according to Julie Larsen, the health department’s health promotion coordinator.

Larsen said a few community members already have expressed interest in speaking.

After the remembrance, health department staff will offer training on how to administer Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse opioid overdoses, and provide Narcan kits to take home. Local organizations and social service agencies will have information booths.

Light refreshments also will be served.

Attendees are encouraged to wear purple to support overdose awareness. The county courthouse will be illuminated in purple that week, as will Riverside Healthcare’s lights on the water Aug. 31, Larsen said.

This marks the 21st year of International Overdose Awareness Day, which was started in 2001 by Sally J. Finn at The Salvation Army in Melbourne, Australia, according to <a href="https://www.overdoseday.com" target="_blank">overdoseday.com</a>. The Australian public health nonprofit <a href="https://www.penington.org.au" target="_blank">Penington Institute</a> has been coordinating the day since 2012.

In Kankakee County, this is the first major event honoring the awareness day, Larsen said.

The health department provided Narcan training at The Salvation Army at 148 N. Harrison Ave. last year, Corps Officer Lt. T. Scott Parnell said, which might have inspired the collaboration.

Parnell said The Salvation Army serves some people who suffer from substance abuse and would welcome more people getting trained on Narcan use.

The health department’s opioid information services are funded at least in part by a grant to the Illinois Department of Human Services Division of Substance Use Prevention from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Anyone who has questions about the event or is interested in speaking may contact Julie Larsen at 815-802-9445. Previous approval is not required to speak at the event.

