Harbor House hosts 4K for Survivors

Daily Journal staff report

Harbor House will host a virtual 4K for Survivors from Oct. 1-8 to kickoff Domestic Violence Awareness Month to benefit survivors of domestic violence and Harbor House.

Back by popular demand, organizers say, this virtual 4K can be completed anywhere and anytime during the first week of October. During the 4K, Harbor House encourages participants to wear their race shirt, take a picture during their 4K, then upload it to the registration site and Facebook tagging Harbor House.

Domestic violence has increased during the pandemic, and race organizers say the 4K for Survivors is the community’s opportunity to demonstrate their support for survivors and commitment to ending the domestic violence epidemic in Iroquois and Kankakee counties.

The cost is $25 and includes a shirt, which participants will pick up along with their race packet the week before the launch of the event. Register at <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a> by Sept. 1 to secure a shirt.

Organizations or individuals interested in sponsoring the event can email <a href="mailto:info@harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">info@harborhousedv.org</a>, or call 815-932-5814. Impact levels include benefits such as prime promotion opportunities, placing swag or flyers in race packets and more.