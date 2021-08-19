Crash claims life of motorcyclist

A car vs. motorcycle crash claimed the life of David R. Boudreau, 73, of Kankakee, on Monday.

According to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner, Boudreau was pronounced dead at the scene in the 4700 block of East 2000N Road.

Boudreau was wearing a helmet, Gessner said.

According to Kankakee County Sheriff’s police, the driver of the car said she was on East 2000N Road when Boudreau pulled out of the ditch onto the roadway. She said she did not have time to stop.

She was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed for an accident.