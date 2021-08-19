Bourbonnais School Board addresses state mask mandate

BOURBONNAIS — A few weeks after unanimously voting to make masks optional in schools, the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board addressed the Aug. 4 executive order which revoked the ability of local school boards to make that decision.

Board President Jayne Raef read a statement from the board which reiterated its stance in favor of local control and parental choice for students wearing masks. Despite this stance, the district is adhering to the mandate.

“This Board of Education must also acknowledge the fact that even the mere mention of defying the governor’s executive order has resulted in school systems being instantly moved to non-recognized status, thereby making extracurricular opportunities for students cease immediately.”

The board statement also asks parents and community members who are in support of local control to direct their concerns to Gov. JB Pritzker’s office.

“We know that when we were provided with decision-making power in July, we got that decision right,” Raef continued. “We do not agree with the governor’s mandate, but cannot jeopardize the educational opportunities of our students.”

Two district parents spoke during the public comment section of the meeting to voice their frustrations with the mandate.

District parent Amy Burn said her son cried tears of joy when he learned that Bourbonnais schools were going to make masks optional.

“He cried his eyes out because he could see his teachers and his friends,” she said. “He was super stoked.”

He was equally upset when the state mandate came down, she said.

Burn also said she understands the ramifications school districts face if they defy the mandate. She noted that her stepdaughter attends Timothy Christian Schools, a private school in Elmhurst which tried to keep its mask-optional policy despite the mandate.

The state quickly revoked the school’s recognition, and the school has since become compliant.

“Thank you for giving us that option, and I know your hands are tied,” Burn said.

Parent Paige Orwig said the district in the past has always led the way for surrounding districts by doing things first.

“It is being said that parents should not be upset with the school board, and instead we should take our grievances to Springfield. While I somewhat agree with that statement, I do blame the school board,” she said. “Each of you sitting there was elected to do what is best for our district and for our children.”

Lauren Lundmark, Bourbonnais Education Association president, reported results of a teacher survey regarding the mask mandate.

She said 60 percent of members said they do not agree with the mandate; 63 percent said that if it could be done without any negative impact on the students or the district, they would be in favor of going against the mandate. In addition, 70 percent feel that control of COVID-19 mitigations should be returned to local districts.

Lundmark said that while most teachers are against the mandate, they also understand the board and administration have been put in the difficult position of being forced to implement it.

“The last year has proven that our teachers will deliver, regardless of the challenges we face,” she said.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the loss of local control is not just an issue when it comes to masks.

Last year, the district closely monitored regional and internal COVID-19 data to make decisions about when adaptive pauses were necessary. This year, remote learning won’t be an option, according to ISBE.

“In July, we had a whole bunch of districts trying to figure out what was best for their communities and their schools, and then the decisions were made, which were all over the place,” he said. “When August hit — and it hit quickly, like we weren’t warned what was going on — it kind of made July seem pointless. Why do all of that work?”

