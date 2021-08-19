Benefit to help Bourbonnais woman with medical bills

KANKAKEE — At 5 p.m. Saturday, a benefit event will be held at K3 Karting, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee.

Bradley resident Dugan Hubert, 15, will be hosting a 50/50 raffle to raise money for Sheri Schweizer, of Bourbonnais, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Schweizer worked at Harbor House and can no longer work due to her illness.

“She is single mom and I want to help her and her children with medical bills and any other needs they may have,” Hubert wrote on the event’s Facebook page titled 50/50 For Sheri.

Hobert’s mother, Danielle Dugan — who is on the board at Harbor House — said that her son was inspired to schedule the benefit event after hearing about Schweizer’s story from Harbor House’s executive director Jenny Schoenwetter.

“Dugan is handling the whole thing himself, he got all the information that he needed to have,” she said, sharing that while her son has never met Schweizer, he was inspired by her story.

For those who cannot attend the races but would still like to participate in the 50/50 raffle, they can do so by calling 815-693-5435. To donate to the fundraiser organized by Harbor House, visit the GoFundMe at <a href="https://www.gofund.me/16dd419d" target="_blank">gofund.me/16dd419d</a>.