Timeline for census challenge explained

KANKAKEE — If Kankakee is going to move in the direction of a U.S. Census recount to deal with what officials believe is an undercount, that won’t be happening anytime soon.

Kristina Barrett, a Census Bureau public affairs specialist, said Tuesday that any community which questions the census figures can request a Census Bureau Count Question Resolution program, beginning in January 2022.

There is an 18-month window to file for a CQR, as the deadline is June 30, 2023, she said. She added that there is no cost to the governmental body seeking a CQR, as this program is built into the cost of the census count.

The CQR, however, is not a recount. It is merely an examination of the count which had been completed in 2020. The data regarding municipalities was released last week.

A story in Monday’s edition of The Journal stated communities had far less time to consider and complete a CQR. The Census Bureau provided the correct timeline.

If Kankakee is not satisfied with the CQR review, then it could determine if a full census recount is warranted. The cost for such a recount would be the responsibility of the city.

Kankakee is in an uncomfortable position. First, 2020 census data showed the city has lost 12.6 percent of its population, dropping its population from 27,537 in 2010 to 24,052 in the 2020 count.

Secondly, the fact the city has fallen below the 25,000 threshold could lead to a challenge of the city’s Home Rule authority, which severely could hamper its ability to raise money through taxes or bond sales to fund the government.

2010 Census: 27,537

2020 Census: 24,052

Change: 12.6% drop