Council settles camper dispute in far westside neighborhood

KANKAKEE — A camper parked in the yard of a west Kankakee man’s home can remain parked on his property despite an objection from a neighbor who claimed it blocked her view of the surrounding scenery.

By a vote of 10-2 on Monday, the Kankakee City Council OK’d the variance request of Scott Orr, who lives in the 800 block of South Roosevelt Avenue, on the city’s far west side, allowing him to store the camper on his property.

Orr’s house is the southern-most house on South Roosevelt.

Orr’s neighbor, Alison Chandler, in the 800 block of South Foley Avenue, had objected to Orr’s parking of the 42-foot-long camper on his property. Chandler said the RV restricted her view of the surrounding country landscape. She requested he park the vehicle off-site.

Orr told the council members during the public comment portion of the meeting that he has been parking an RV on his property for the past seven years without any incident.

By city ordinance, the maximum length of a trailer which can be parked on a residential lot is 21 feet long.

Orr noted his is the last house on the block and therefore was not a hinderance.

“In my opinion, it’s not harming anyone,” he said. He added he would have a concrete or asphalt pad put in place to park the vehicle and he would put it behind a large evergreen tree near his house so as to hide it as best he can.

Chandler, however, said the vehicle is not allowed and it should not be there.

When the matter was brought before the council, the 3rd Ward representatives — Larry Osenga and Dave Crawford — moved to allow the vehicle on the property.

Only Cherry Malone-Marshall, D-1, and Carmen Lewis, D-5, voted against the request. They both stated this would set a precedent to allow other RVs to be parked in residential areas.

After the vote, Chandler said she was disappointed in the outcome of the vote, but stressed Orr remains her neighbor and wished him the best.

“I have always thought of him as a good neighbor,” she said. “We want to live in harmony with our neighbors.”

Like Malone-Marshall and Lewis, she believes the council’s action could lead to more people parking these large RVs in neighborhoods.

She added that she is happy that Orr was willing to shield the RV.

“The tree doesn’t completely cover it up, but it’s a great start. RVs in our neighborhood keep getting larger and larger,” she said.