Calendar of Events: Aug. 18-24

<strong>Aug. 18</strong>

<strong>A Matter of Balance</strong>

Catholic Charities is hosting a class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 1. The classes are online and help seniors with balance in order to reduce risk of falling.

<strong>»</strong> <strong><a href="http://catholiccharitiesjoliet.org" target="_blank">catholiccharitiesjoliet.org</a>, 815-523-9919</strong>

<strong>Aug. 20</strong>

<strong>Child Network benefit concert by the Silhouettes</strong>

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the concert from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Perry Farm Park, Bourbonnais. $5 per person. 100 percent of the donations go directly to Child Network. There will be a split-the-pot raffle. Activities for the kids. Food and drinks available for purchase. Bring your lawn chair.

<strong>»</strong> <strong><a href="http://childnetwork.org" target="_blank">childnetwork.org</a>, 815-936-7372</strong>

<strong>Rockin’ on the Square</strong>

Starting at 7 p.m. in downtown Manteno, the popular summer event takes place with vendors, kids activities and more. The South Side Social Club will be the headlining performer for this month’s event.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>More info: 815-929-4844</strong>

<strong>Aug. 21</strong>

<strong>Food Truck Fest</strong>

The Village of Bourbonnais will host Food Truck Fest 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Goselin Park, 394 William Latham Drive (behind the Bourbonnais Police Department). Savor local food and enjoy live music. The event is family friendly.

<strong>»</strong> <strong><a href="http://villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com</a>, 815-937-3570.</strong>

<strong>Voyageur Classic</strong>

Starting at 8 a.m. at the Kankakee County Museum — located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee — the run/walk is raising funds for the French Heritage Museum at the Stone Barn. Use promo code “lovelocalhistory” for 15 percent off.

<strong>»</strong> <a href="http://bit.ly/voyageur21" target="_blank"><strong>bit.ly/voyageur21</strong></a>

<strong>Health & Safety Saturday</strong>

The Kankakee County Health Department is hosting a community service project addressing crime prevention and investigation. This will run from noon to 3 p.m. at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church at the corner of N. Evergreen and E. Willow.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>More info: 815-802-9400</strong>

<strong>Aug. 24</strong>

<strong>Cool Cars Under the Stars</strong>

From 5 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of August in downtown Momence on Washington Street, check out the 2021 Annual Cruise Nights Car Show.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>815-472-3861</strong>

<strong>Aug. 26</strong>

<strong>Bingocize</strong>

It’s a combination of Bingo and fall prevention exercise. Bourbonnais Township Park District and Catholic Charities program. Starts at 12:30 p.m. online.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>815-523-9919, <a href="http://btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a></strong>

<strong>Aug. 28</strong>

<strong>Central High School Class of 1958 Reunion</strong>

Registration deadline is Aug. 21 for the Central High School Class of 1958 Reunion Luncheon. Social time starts at noon, lunch at 1 p.m., Longbranch in L’Erable.

<strong>>> levequelml17@live.com, 815 694-2456</strong>

<strong>Aug. 25</strong>

<strong>Aug. 25</strong>

Therapeutic Tai Chi in a Chair

Free online class for those aged 60 or older to learn gentle exercises. Starts at 11 a.m.

>> <a href="http://go.evvnt.com/805231-0" target="_blank">go.evvnt.com/805231-0</a>, 815-523-9919

<strong>Aug. 26 — 28</strong>

Bradley Library book sale

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, the Bradley Public Library, located at 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, will be hosting a Friends of the Library book sale.

>> <a href="http://bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>

<strong>Aug. 26 — 29</strong>

Water Circus

Cirque Italia’s 2021 Pirate Production will be at Northfield Square mall for a number of shows. The location is in the parking lot near Sears. Experience a 35,000-gallon water stage, state-of-the-art water fountains and a mesmerizing water curtain.

>> <a href="http://bit.ly/watercircus" target="_blank">bit.ly/watercircus</a> for tickets

<strong>Aug. 27</strong>

Wine tasting

At 7 p.m. at The Library Bar, 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, Mistie Hill Vineyard will be hosting a wine tasting of the wines made in Custer Park.

>> 815-928-9143 for reservations

<strong>Aug. 28</strong>

River Run 5K

The 3rd annual River Run 5K Run/Walk kicks off at 9 a.m. at the River Road Sports Complex. All ages are welcome. T-shirts, awards and meal vouchers will be available.

>> <a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, 815-939-1311

Red Cross Blood Drive in Sheldon

Sheldon-Concord Township Bloodmobile, 12:30-6 p.m. Aug. 30, Sheldon Community Center, 104 S. 4th St., Sheldon.

>> 815-429-3106, <a href="http://redcrossblood.org" target="_blank">redcrossblood.org</a>

Summer Fun fundraiser

Starting at noon, the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club is hosting a fundraiser consisting of a Pin High Wiffle Golf Tournament. Vendors, a classic car and bike show, horseshoe tournament, bean bag tournament, raffle, live music and games will be on-site at 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais.

>> maybauj@yahoo.com for tickets

Choices Youth 7th anniversary

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park, Choices Youth Outreach International will host an anniversary celebration with food, raffles, entertainment and more. The park is located at 1099-1154 E. Maple St., Kankakee.

>> 815-386-3246

Back to School Party

The Kankakee Valley Park District will host a free family event from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Ice Valley Centre, located at 1601 River Road, Kankakee. There will be local organizations promoting health and education, ice skating, free school supplies and move.

>> <a href="http://kvpd.org" target="_blank">kvpd.org</a>

<strong>Aug. 21 & 22</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, St. Rose Catholic Church will host the Eucharistic Miracle Exhibit. This exhibit features more than 150 posters detailing the many miracles associated with the Eucharist.

This international traveling exhibit was developed by Blessed Carlo Acutis, an amateur computer programmer who assembled a list of miracles. He died in 2006 at the age of 15. Acutis was beatified in October 2020.

The church is located at 626 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington.

>> 815-476-7491