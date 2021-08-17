United Way announces mural contest winner

The United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties ended its recent 21-week Equity Challenge with the unveiling of the Community Equity Mural Design Contest winner. Allison Freytes, of Kankakee, and her original artwork called “We are Stronger Together” received 64.5 percent of the votes.

Runners-up included Paul Laue, of Kankakee, and his submission “We All Live Here Together,“ and Trenna VanVleck, of Bourbonnais, with “Different People, Same Heart.” A total of 107 community votes were cast via Facebook for the three-day contest.

“My design is based on the concept of unity and strength through diversity and community,” Freytes said of her winning billboard design. “I chose the phrase ‘We are stronger together’ and translated it into the most common languages spoken in the central Illinois region, putting them into different fonts to further represent the beauty in our diversity. At the bottom of the mural is a mosaic-style design of people holding hands, with a space in the middle and on either end for community members to join in.”

As a result of the United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties’ Equity Challenge, 120 of the 270 participants resided in Bourbonnais where the mural will be located. Bourbonnais’ first outdoor mural will be located at 481 S. Main St. (Illinois Route 45/52) near Mi Casa Mexican.

“We are excited to be a part of the United Way equity project,” expressed property owner Amanda Armer-Irps. “We have always thought that the building would be a great spot for a billboard. We are committed to assisting our local United Way in their mission. The mural is an amazing example of unity.”

Painting has commenced with paint donations provided by Lowe’s Home Improvement. The project is anticipated to be completed this fall, followed by an official community reveal.

Donations are welcomed for this outdoor community project. To contribute, go to <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/equity" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/equity</a>.