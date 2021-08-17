Bourbonnais police to participate in Coffee for Champions

BOURBONNAIS — As a part of its annual fundraising efforts for the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics Illinois, the Bourbonnais Police Department will be participating in Coffee for Champions from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Officers will be joined by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police at both Bourbonnais Dunkin’ locations — 112 E. Bethel Drive and 5916 N. Convent St. (inside Gas N Wash) at Bourbonnais Parkway.

The community is invited to stop by and support the initiative which benefits Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

All those donating receive a coupon for a free donut.

“We are excited to be able to participate in these events again and raise awareness for the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics Illinois,” said Bourbonnais Police Deputy Chief Dave Anderson. “This is our largest-yielding fundraiser for the great cause, and it’s because of our community’s support.”

In 2019, the Bourbonnais Police Department raised over $12,000 at the Cop on a Rooftop event.

All Special Olympics Illinois in-person events were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Bourbonnais Police Department was honored with a gold medal recognition in 2020 for its “Outstanding Financial Support to the 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.”

The department was ranked 33rd out of 125 departments due to raising over $24,000 in 2019.

It was the department’s sixth consecutive year receiving the award from the nonprofit organization for raising over $15,000 annually.

For all upcoming Village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Police Department events, visit <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com/visitors/events" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com/visitors/events</a>.

Bourbonnais Police Department raising funds for Special Olympics Illinois each year at the following events and partnerships:

• Polar Plunge

• Culver’s ButterBurgers and Badges

• Texas Roadhouse Lunch Benefit

• Law Enforcement Torch Run

• Partners with Bourbonnais Elementary School District #53 and Bradley Elementary School District #61