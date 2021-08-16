Silhouettes band to play ‘For Our Kids’ at Perry Farm

BOURBONNAIS — Like many nonprofit agencies, Child Network has seen its fundraising curtailed by COVID-19.

The agency, which provides services to abused children in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, has not had an in-person fundraiser in two years. An annual fundraising golf outing had to be canceled and a dueling pianos event has been delayed until April 2022.

So Kristin Jackson, the executive director of Child Network, was surprised when she got an offer from The Silhouettes.

Jerry Downs called her donating the band’s services to headline a fundraiser for the agency. The Silhouettes will be in concert from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Perry Farm, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair.

The event is listed as a freewill donation with a suggestion of $5 per person, but no one will be turned away. Additional contributions are, of course, welcome.

A Daily Journal article about the agency caught the attention of Downs.

“Anything having to do with helping children will catch the attention of The Silhouettes,” Downs said.

So the band is donating its services and will be playing its array of “feel-good oldies.”

“It’s the type of music that keeps you feeling young,” Downs said.

The “For Our Kids” concert will have a number of activities. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Bamboo Island, Brother George’s BBQ and Oberweis. There will be a split-the-pot drawing. One ticket for $10 or 3 for $25. If you can’t make it there, split tickets can be purchased online at childnetwork.org. Click on the donate button on the right side of the screen and follow the directions. Winner need not be present.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. There is no rain date.

Jackson says any funds raised will go toward operating expenses for Child Network.

Child Network performs two vital activities dealing with children in need. They provide professional forensic interviews of children in abuse situations. The idea is to handle a difficult situation and to interview the child once, rather than to traumatically interview them several times. In the past year, Child Network has handled 220 such cases.

They also have volunteers who observe and monitor children who have been placed in Foster Care. They observe 100 children now. The volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the court.

There is a need for more volunteers to participate. Right now, Child Network has 30 volunteers and could use twice as many.

Volunteers must be at least 21, have a high school diploma and undergo a background check. A 30-hour training course is involved. A case may call for the observation of a single child or could require the observation of siblings.

For more information about Child Network or about the “For Our Kids” benefit, call 815-936-7372.

WHAT: The Silhouettes concert benefiting Child Network

WHEN: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

WHERE: Perry Farm, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais

COST: Freewill donation

FYI: Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair.