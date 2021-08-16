McGinnis ends 36-year run on commission

Thirty-six years. That’s how long <strong>Joan McGinnis</strong> served on the <strong>Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission</strong>.

When first appointed in 1985, the board did not even exist. The village had a planning board and a zoning board of appeals.

Longtime <strong>Bradley Mayor Kenneth Hayes</strong> was beginning his first of five terms.

The <strong>Northfield Square mall</strong> not only did not exist but wasn’t even a consideration as yet. <strong>Kmart</strong> has come and gone — first in <strong>Kankakee</strong>, then in <strong>Bourbonnais</strong> and finally in Bradley. <strong>Walmart</strong> is on its second Bradley site. Bradley was far from the retail hub it is today when McGinnis agreed to serve as a planning commissioner.

The village has residential subdivisions where corn and soybeans once were raised. Manufacturers have come and gone.

But McGinnis has been a constant on the board, which was merged into the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission under one-term <strong>Mayor Gael Kent</strong>.

In addition to Hayes and Kent, McGinnis served under the mayoral administration of <strong>Jerry Balthazor</strong>, <strong>Bruce Adams</strong> and <strong>Mike Watson</strong>.

It would be fair to say, the now 91-year-old McGinnis has had a front-row seat to the residential and commercial development which has transformed Bradley from a small village to Kankakee County’s retail hub.

McGinnis and her late husband, Gerald, who passed away in 2018, are the parents of three daughters.

It would be fair to call McGinnis a stable person. She still resides in the first house she and Gerald purchased, which is in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue in central Bradley.

“I never gave it a thought as to how long I would be on the planning board,” she said after the Bradley Village Board honored her with an award for her service, presented by <strong>Mayor Mike Watson</strong>.

McGinnis stepped away from the board several weeks ago.

She noted she enjoyed her time on the board. In order to stay for such a period of time, that almost goes without saying.

“I was something different all the time,” she said. “I think that’s what I enjoyed the most. It was nice.”

So what was her most memorable case or development? It didn’t take her long to answer.

“Northfield Square mall,” she said. “That was a big deal.”

She added: “There has been tons of growth in Bradley. Bradley has come a long way.”

Other than the obvious reason for retiring from the board, McGinnis said the time had come to let some other residents to serve.

“Let someone else get there who is young and vibrant.”

<strong>Ryland Gagnon</strong>, who is the planning and zoning board chairman, noted he and McGinnis had served together for 34 years.

“We’ve gone through a lot of long meetings together to help determine what is best for Bradley. We’ve always taken it one item at a time,” he said.

Looking to his longtime board partner, he lightly touched her shoulder.

“She’s weathered the storm pretty good,” he said.